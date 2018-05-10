Firm That Denied Its Michael Cohen Payment Was Connected to Russian Billionaire Turns Out to Be Super-Connected to Russian Billionaire

The Slatest

Firm That Denied Its Cohen Payment Was Connected to Russian Billionaire Turns Out to Be Super-Connected to Russian Billionaire

By

Putin and Vekselberg, wearing overcoats, stand between two men in what seems to be the entrance of a building.
Vladimir Putin and Viktor Vekselberg (second from right) at a Holocaust memorial event in Russia on Jan. 29.
Maxim Shemetov/AFP/Getty Image

Soon after Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti issued documents purporting to show that an U.S. investment firm with ties to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg had given $500,000 to Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen, the firm—Columbus Nova—acknowledged the payment but denied that Vekselberg had been involved. Said the firm’s statement, in part:

Columbus Nova is an investment management company solely owned and controlled by Americans. After the inauguration, the firm hired Michael Cohen as a business consultant regarding potential sources of capital and potential investments in real estate and other ventures. Reports today that Viktor Vekselberg used Columbus Nova as a conduit for payments to Michael Cohen are false. The claim that Viktor Vekselberg was involved in or provided any funding for Columbus Nova’s engagement of Michael Cohen is patently untrue. Neither Viktor Vekselberg nor anyone else other than Columbus Nova’s owners were involved in the decision to hire Cohen or provided funding for his engagement. 

Several further reports indicate that Columbus Nova’s statement about its ownership, while it may be technically true, is quite misleading:

• Think Progress noted that, before being taken offline, the website of Vekselberg’s Renova Group holding company listed Columbus Nova as one of the Renova Group’s subsidiaries.

• CNN noted that a version of Columbus Nova’s website that has also since been taken down described Columbus Nova as a “US investment vehicle for the Renova Group.”

• Mother Jones noted that a 2006 SEC form signed by Columbus Nova’s CEO—who is Vekselberg’s cousin—called the company “the U.S.-based affiliate of the Renova Group.”

• A Forbes writer noticed that a former Columbus Nova executive describes the company as “a family office” on his new firm’s website. Forbes explains that “family office” is investment jargon for a firm that has a single job: Managing the wealth of one individual or family. That family might not technically own the firm or make its decisions on a day-to-day basis, but it ultimately controls and bankrolls it.

A current Columbus Nova executive also used the term “family office,” and seemingly alluded to Vekselberg as the head of that family, in an impromptu interview with the New Yorker’s Adam Davidson; the firm’s initial statement confirmed earlier New York Times reporting that Vekselberg is at the least its “biggest” client. As Davidson points out, this fact casts another part of the firm’s statement—its claim that Cohen helped it locate investment opportunities and sources of capital—in a ridiculous light. Vekselberg is worth an estimated $13.5 billion and controls a global portfolio of companies; Michael Cohen is a former personal-injury lawyer and taxi entrepreneur who owns a few townhouses.

This doesn’t mean, necessarily, that Columbus Nova’s payment to Cohen had anything to do with Russian election sabotage, Stormy Daniels, or Vekselberg’s attendance at Trump’s inauguration. It does mean that whatever Columbus Nova was actually paying Cohen for seems to be something they’re embarrassed by.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Henry Grabar

Every Day Is Mother’s Day for the Record Number of Millennials Who Live With Mom

Rebecca Onion

The Slate 90, Health Care Politics, and Greta Gerwig at the Movies

Christina Bonnington

How We Interact With Our Phones Is Fundamentally Changing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Firm That Denied Its Michael Cohen Payment Was Connected to Russian Billionaire Turns Out to Be Super-Connected to Russian Billionaire

Marissa Martinelli

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled After Five Seasons

Christina Cauterucci

Virginia Woman Given a Jail Sentence for “Concealing a Dead Body” After Her Stillbirth

Lena Wilson

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Won’t Be Staged in a Federal Courtroom After All

Heather Schwedel

Who Was in the Wrong in the Greta Gerwig Movie Case? Everyone, but Mostly Society.

Jim Newell

Immigration Advocates Are Trying an End Run Around Paul Ryan

Rachel Withers

Alexa Is a Bad Dog

Ruth Graham

Southern Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Drawn Fire Not for His Actions but for His Words. That’s Huge.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court’s Awful Trinity Lutheran Decision May Compel New Mexico to Subsidize Religious Schools

Most Read

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Heather Schwedel

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Molly Olmstead

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Self-Dealing to a New Low

Jamelle Bouie

The Vekselberg Case Increases the Odds of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Turning on Each Other

Frank Bowman

How Revolutionary Is Meghan Markle, Really? A Skeptic and a Romantic Debate.

Aisha Harris and Kristen Meinzer

Google Is Ready to Turn You Into a Cyborg

Will Oremus