A Chicago Man Filled Out a Single Postal Change of Address Form and Redirected UPS Corporate Mail to His Apartment

Crime may not pay, but it can be entertaining when cheeky. That’s the case of alleged postal thief mastermind Dushaun Henderson-Spruce, who orchestrated the theft of thousands of pieces of mail from a global corporation, including corporate American Express cards, business checks and invoices, and rerouted them halfway across the country. How did the 24-year-old Chicago area man pull off this daring caper? He filled out a U.S. Postal Service change of address form changing UPS’ corporate mailing address from Atlanta, Georgia to his one-bedroom garden apartment on the North Side of Chicago.

And it worked! Henderson-Spruce submitted the address change form on Oct. 26th of last year and soon thousands of pieces of UPS mail began showing up at his apartment. Shockingly, the misdirection lasted for three whole months with postal workers sometimes hand-delivering the forwarded mail and, when Henderson-Spruce ran out of space in his mailbox, piling it in a USPS crate outside his door. Making the whole affair even more absurd, when Henderson-Spruce filled out the change of address form, he first used his initials on the signature line authorizing the change, but then thought better of it, and in an effort to cover his tracks crossed his initials out, and wrote “UPS” on the signature line instead.

Unfortunately, that’s where Henderson-Spruce’s crime-of-good-banter comes to an end; he also allegedly deposited nearly a dozen of those checks in his own account to the tune of $58,000. That’s less hijinks and more, you know, stealing. It’s also what brought the scheme tumbling down. On Jan. 16th UPS notified the postal service of the suspected breach and a little over a week later, investigators searched Henderson-Spruce’s apartment and recovered 3,000 pieces of mail.

Now Henderson-Spruce now is facing federal mail theft and fraud charges, which carry maximum penalties of five and 20 years.