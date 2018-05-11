The Slatest

A Chicago Man Filled Out a Single Postal Change of Address Form and Redirected UPS Corporate Mail to His Apartment

By

A postwoman drags her mail cart on a snow-covered street during a winter storm in New York on February 9, 2017. A heavy winter snow storm lashed the northeastern United States Thursday, subjecting New York to near blizzard-like conditions and forcing flight cancellations as schools and the United Nations closed. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
The postal struggle is real.
JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Crime may not pay, but it can be entertaining when cheeky. That’s the case of alleged postal thief mastermind Dushaun Henderson-Spruce, who orchestrated the theft of thousands of pieces of mail from a global corporation, including corporate American Express cards, business checks and invoices, and rerouted them halfway across the country. How did the 24-year-old Chicago area man pull off this daring caper? He filled out a U.S. Postal Service change of address form changing UPS’ corporate mailing address from Atlanta, Georgia to his one-bedroom garden apartment on the North Side of Chicago.

And it worked! Henderson-Spruce submitted the address change form on Oct. 26th of last year and soon thousands of pieces of UPS mail began showing up at his apartment. Shockingly, the misdirection lasted for three whole months with postal workers sometimes hand-delivering the forwarded mail and, when Henderson-Spruce ran out of space in his mailbox, piling it in a USPS crate outside his door. Making the whole affair even more absurd, when Henderson-Spruce filled out the change of address form, he first used his initials on the signature line authorizing the change, but then thought better of it, and in an effort to cover his tracks crossed his initials out, and wrote “UPS” on the signature line instead.

Unfortunately, that’s where Henderson-Spruce’s crime-of-good-banter comes to an end; he also allegedly deposited nearly a dozen of those checks in his own account to the tune of $58,000. That’s less hijinks and more, you know, stealing. It’s also what brought the scheme tumbling down. On Jan. 16th UPS notified the postal service of the suspected breach and a little over a week later, investigators searched Henderson-Spruce’s apartment and recovered 3,000 pieces of mail.

Now Henderson-Spruce now is facing federal mail theft and fraud charges, which carry maximum penalties of five and 20 years.

Chicago Fraud

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

A Chicago Man Filled Out a Single Postal Change of Address Form and Redirected UPS Corporate Mail to His Apartment

Elliot Hannon

AT&T Reportedly Bought Michael Cohen’s “Services” Specifically to Help With $85 Billion Merger With Time Warner

Jed Shugerman

Mike Pence Just Called for an End to the Mueller Probe. What Is He Afraid Of?

Henry Grabar and Mark Joseph Stern

If Only Minorities Could Feel As Comfortable Calling the Cops As White People Do

Aaron Mak

The Weird Trail of Evidence About an Anti-Beyonce Rally Now Includes the Russian Government

Will Oremus

Klout Is Shutting Down Just In Time to Not Reveal How Much It Knew About Us

Henry Grabar

Every Day Is Mother’s Day for the Record Number of Millennials Who Live With Mom

Rebecca Onion

The Slate 90, Health Care Politics, and Greta Gerwig at the Movies

Christina Bonnington

How We Interact With Our Phones Is Fundamentally Changing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Firm That Denied Its Michael Cohen Payment Was Connected to Russian Billionaire Turns Out to Be Super-Connected to Russian Billionaire

Marissa Martinelli

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled After Five Seasons

Christina Cauterucci

Virginia Woman Given a Jail Sentence for “Concealing a Dead Body” After Her Stillbirth

Most Read

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Self-Dealing to a New Low

Jamelle Bouie

The Vekselberg Case Increases the Odds of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Turning on Each Other

Frank Bowman

How Revolutionary Is Meghan Markle, Really? A Skeptic and a Romantic Debate.

Aisha Harris and Kristen Meinzer

Google Is Ready to Turn You Into a Cyborg

Will Oremus

No, Bari Weiss Isn’t Glorifying the “Dark Web”

William Saletan

McCain’s Absence at Gina Haspel’s CIA Confirmation Hearing Was a Game-Changer

Mike Pesca