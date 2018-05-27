The Slatest

Chelsea Clinton: Trump Is Degrading “What it Means to Be an American”

By

Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage at the WE Day UN at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 20, 2017 in New York City.
Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage at the WE Day UN at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 20, 2017 in New York City.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chelsea Clinton didn’t hold back on her feelings for the current U.S. president in a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian to promote her new book, She Persisted Around the World. The former first daughter said that our “president and many people around him have not only mainstreamed hate, but mainlined it.” She cited figures from the Southern Poverty Law Center to discuss how that has caused a rise in bullying in schools. “Not just the hundreds but now thousands of instances in schools across America, where children are citing the president as they’re demeaning a little girl, or they’re chanting ‘Build a wall’ in an attempt to demean and degrade brown children,” she said.

When asked what people in Britain should do when Trump visits the country in July, Clinton advised that a good old fashioned protests could be in order. “Well, I’ve been to multiple protests since the election,” she said. “If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don’t agree with what he’s doing to degrade what it means to be an American.”

Beyond the criticism of Trump’s ideology and promotion of hate, Clinton also said that many of Trump’s appointees were not qualified for their jobs when they were appointed so the White House now has a strange mixture of corruption mixed with incompetence. “I do not believe that many of the people that he has hired have been qualified to do the jobs. Not only do I want an administration that isn’t venal, corrupt and focused on making life harder for millions of Americans, I also want a competent administration,” Clinton said. “So for me, the larger question is the collision of cruelty and incompetence and corruption that we see across the administration.”

Clinton said that Barbara Bush’s death has made her think a lot about the importance of intentions. Although she disagreed with her and her husband, she “never doubted that she believed what she and her husband were fighting for was going to be to the benefit of most Americans.” There was a time when she thought “all that mattered was the bottom line” but now she has come to believe “that intentions and tone and decency matter.”

Clinton smartly dodges questions regarding Stormy Daniels, changing the conversation to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. “I haven’t followed that as closely as I have everything that’s emerging around the Russia investigation,” she said.

Clinton’s feelings toward Trump are hardly a surprise considering that shortly ater the election she emerged as one of Trump’s sharpest critics on Twitter even as her mother and father kept a low profile. In one notable instance, Trump took to Twitter to complain about how media bashed him for having his daughter briefly sit in for him at a meeting in Germany last year.
“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away,” Trump wrote, “the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” Clinton replied: “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

Clinton also mocked Trump for saying Sweden was suffering the toll of too many immigrants, helped him out on how he should have responded to a question about rising anti-Semitism, and questioned whether members of foreign intelligence agencies would become members of Mar-a-Lago, just to name a few of the times Clinton took to Twitter to criticize the president.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Chelsea Clinton: Trump Is Degrading “What it Means to Be an American”

Daniel Politi

Trump Tries New Tactic, Bemoans “Young and Beautiful Lives” Destroyed by Russia Probe

Daniel Politi

North Korea Expresses Commitment to U.S. Meeting as Trump Says Date of Summit “Hasn’t Changed”

Daniel Politi

Trump Welcomes Utah Man Held in Venezuela Back to U.S.: “You’ve Gone Through a Lot”

Christina Bonnington

These Are the Five Types of Alexa Users

Matthew Dessem

Elon Musk’s Crusade for Media Accountability Lasted Three Whole Days Before He Recommended a News Site Affiliated With a Suspected Sex Cult

Nick Greene

The Houston Rockets Blew a 17-Point Lead With Remarkable Panache

Matthew Dessem

Every Durango Kid Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best, With No Further Explanation

Daniel Politi

Swastikas Spray-Painted on More Than 200 Headstones in Illinois Cemetery

Daniel Politi

Leaders of Two Koreas Meet Again Amid Hints That Trump Summit May Happen After All

Nick Greene

Sympathy for Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius, Who Messed Up Real Bad At the Worst Possible Time

Matthew Dessem

Will Meghan Markle’s New California-Inspired Coat of Arms Convince Millennials to Embrace Traditional Heraldry?

Most Read

Trump’s Saturday of Lies: President Says Official Who Briefed Reporters “Doesn’t Exist”

Daniel Politi

Will Meghan Markle’s New California-Inspired Coat of Arms Convince Millennials to Embrace Traditional Heraldry?

Matthew Dessem

Outrage Grows as Horror of Policy to Split Children and Parents at Border Becomes Clear

Daniel Politi

Elon Musk’s Crusade for Media Accountability Lasted Three Whole Days Before He Recommended a News Site Affiliated With a Suspected Sex Cult

Matthew Dessem

Sympathy for Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius, Who Messed Up Real Bad At the Worst Possible Time

Nick Greene

These Are the Five Types of Alexa Users

Christina Bonnington