Blake Farenthold Takes Lucrative Lobbying Job Just Weeks After Resigning Over Sexual Harassment Investigation

Blake Farenthold. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, one of the elected officials to fall from power this year after allegations of sexual misconduct became public, will again be a presence in Washington, this time as a lobbyist with a six-figure salary.*

Farenthold resigned in April to avoid an ethics committee investigation into sexual harassment allegations. In December, Politico reported that Farenthold spent $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment dispute. Farenthold maintained that he was innocent of the allegations against him in a gender discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former communications director in 2014 that accused him of fostering a hostile work environment in which the congressman himself made inappropriate sexual remarks.

The report sparked a national conversation about the ways in which politicians handle—and use taxpayer funds to resolve—accusations of sexual harassment. Farenthold promised to reimburse the U.S. Treasury for the money from the settlement but never did.

On Monday, the Calhoun Port Authority, which operates a port in his home district, announced Farenthold had accepted a job as a lobbyist to help “in resolving funding issues.” Farenthold will have an annual salary of $160,000, according to the Associated Press. It has been five weeks since his resignation.