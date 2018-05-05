The Slatest

Bill Maher Has Figured Out Problem With Giuliani and Trump: They’re Both “Senile”



"You know how it is at that age," Bill Maher said. "Sometimes, you walk into a room and you forget what lie you came in there for."
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Comedian Bill Maher can’t believe the week we’ve just had on news regarding President Donald Trump. But as hard as the events of the week may be to summarize and describe, you can be sure they’re at least good for comedy. “Welcome to this week’s episode of ‘I don’t even know where to start,” the host of Real Time told his audience Friday. Maher pointed out that with his shift from Michael Cohen to Rudolph Giuliani, Trump has “gone from someone carrying a bat to someone who turns into one.”

Maher went on to note how Giuliani “had a pretty rough beginning.” He recounted the highlights of Giuliani’s first days as Trump’s lawyer: “Admitted that Trump fired Comey because of the Russia investigation, admitted that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the Stormy Daniels payoff, admitted that Trump knew about the hush money to Stormy Daniels. I think the person who needs money to hush is Rudy.” He then summarized that at the end of the day this may all be part of “a brilliant legal strategy called confessing.” Maher said Giuliani somehow wants everyone to believe “Trump has a default arrangement with his lawyer that if any porn star anywhere in America that I banged in a golf club says she did, you don’t have to check with me, just pay her.”

Trump suddenly finds himself in the awkward position of trying to correct what someone else said. “You know you’ve hit rock bottom when Trump is cleaning up your quotes,” said Maher. “They’re both fucking senile. Guys, you’ve gotta write your lies down! You know how it is at that age. Sometimes, you walk into a room and you forget what lie you came in there for.”

