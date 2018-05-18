The Slatest

Donald Trump Doesn’t Know the Difference Between HPV and HIV, but You Kinda Knew That Already

By

Things like this used to be fun. But this won’t make you feel better about things, probably a bit worse actually. There’s no need to overanalyze this video at this point, give it a quick chuckle and perhaps a sigh; we all know there are more important issues, more important things our pop-up ad of a president doesn’t know. We’re all here stuck in suspended animation in a world that resembles one where a rodeo clown has taken over the presidency and now that he’s gotten his sea legs is going to let you know what he thinks about things.

Donald Trump is willfully ignorant about most things. The latest example is this video aired on All In with Chris Hayes Thursday night of Bill Gates giving a talk to the Gates Foundation staff. In the clip, Bill Gates relays a series of conversations he had with Donald Trump where Trump asked Gates on two separate occasions if HPV and HIV are different things. They are different things. But you knew that already.

Elliot Hannon

