BBC Trolls Trump Over Inauguration Crowd Size in Royal Wedding Tweet

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex ride in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

BBC Three, the online television channel that targets younger audiences, trolled President Donald Trump just as the country was mesmerized watching the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday. The BBC channel took to Twitter to share side-by-side photos showing the crowds outside Windsor Castle alongside the crowds at the National Mall on the day Trump was inaugurated.

The tweet’s shady caption included two words and the shrugging emoji—and the insinuation was clear. The tweet followed the pattern of the type of messages that raised the ire of the commander in chief on his inauguration day because they showed so many more people came out for Barack Obama’s inauguration as president.

Compare the crowds: 2009 inauguration at left, 2017 inauguration at right.#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/y7RhIR2nfC — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 20, 2017

BBC Three was not the only one to make the comparison. J.K. Rowling, who often tweets against Trump, also posted side-by-side photos with the words Love > Hate.