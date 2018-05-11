AT&T Reportedly Bought Michael Cohen’s “Services” Specifically to Help With $85 Billion Merger With Time Warner

The Slatest

AT&T Reportedly Bought Michael Cohen’s “Services” Specifically to Help With Its $85 Billion Merger With Time Warner

By

Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, arrives at the United States District Court Southern District of New York on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, arrives at the United States District Court Southern District of New York on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We now know that Michael Cohen was explicitly open for business and his business is Donald Trump. But we’re learning more and more about the willingness of corporations to pony up cash in order to “gain access” to the president’s personal lawyer and, presumably, the ear of the president himself. Cohen was not a registered lobbyist and showed no interest in transparency of any kind. The payments from AT&T, Novartis, and others revealed earlier this week show Cohen’s conduct already walks right up the line of a straight up bribe. A Washington Post report Thursday, showing that AT&T payed $600,000 specifically for “advice” on the company’s pending $85 billion merger with Time Warner awaiting regulatory approval, scooched Cohen even closer to “the line” between legal and illegal bribery in Washington, D.C.

From the Post:

It is unclear what insight Cohen—a longtime real estate attorney and former taxi cab operator—could have provided AT&T on complex telecom matters… A “scope of work” describing Cohen’s contract in an internal AT&T document shows that he was hired to “focus on specific long-term planning initiatives as well as the immediate issue of corporate tax reform and the acquisition of Time Warner.” He was also directed to “creatively address political and communications issues” facing the company and advise the company on matters before the Federal Communications Commission…

  … In an internal email to employees obtained by The Post, AT&T said Cohen was among “several consultants” the company hired in early 2017 “to help us understand how the President and his administration might approach a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC, corporate tax reform and antitrust enforcement.”

“At the time the contract was signed, AT&T was trying to build ties to the new administration,” the Post reports. “Months earlier, Trump had come out strongly against the proposed merger with Time Warner, which owns CNN — a network he often berates as ‘fake news.’” AT&T spent $16.8 million on lobbying in 2017.

Donald Trump Michael Cohen Russia Election Meddling

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

AT&T Reportedly Bought Michael Cohen’s “Services” Specifically to Help With $85 Billion Merger With Time Warner

Jed Shugerman

Mike Pence Just Called for an End to the Mueller Probe. What Is He Afraid Of?

Henry Grabar and Mark Joseph Stern

If Only Minorities Could Feel As Comfortable Calling the Cops As White People Do

Aaron Mak

The Weird Trail of Evidence About an Anti-Beyonce Rally Now Includes the Russian Government

Will Oremus

Klout Is Shutting Down Just In Time to Not Reveal How Much It Knew About Us

Henry Grabar

Every Day Is Mother’s Day for the Record Number of Millennials Who Live With Mom

Rebecca Onion

The Slate 90, Health Care Politics, and Greta Gerwig at the Movies

Christina Bonnington

How We Interact With Our Phones Is Fundamentally Changing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Firm That Denied Its Michael Cohen Payment Was Connected to Russian Billionaire Turns Out to Be Super-Connected to Russian Billionaire

Marissa Martinelli

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled After Five Seasons

Christina Cauterucci

Virginia Woman Given a Jail Sentence for “Concealing a Dead Body” After Her Stillbirth

Lena Wilson

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Won’t Be Staged in a Federal Courtroom After All

Most Read

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Molly Olmstead

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Self-Dealing to a New Low

Jamelle Bouie

The Vekselberg Case Increases the Odds of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Turning on Each Other

Frank Bowman

How Revolutionary Is Meghan Markle, Really? A Skeptic and a Romantic Debate.

Aisha Harris and Kristen Meinzer

Google Is Ready to Turn You Into a Cyborg

Will Oremus

McCain’s Absence at Gina Haspel’s CIA Confirmation Hearing Was a Game-Changer

Mike Pesca