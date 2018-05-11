Term Limits, Food Stamps, and Maggie Haberman’s Job

The Angle

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on reducing drug costs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2018.
Maggie Haberman is watching.
NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Up late: Maggie Haberman talks to Isaac Chotiner about her months and years of watching Trump repeatedly confirm her opinion of his character.

Swan song: Here goes Paul Ryan, trying, with his last bit of political juice, to get at least one million people kicked off food stamps via the reauthorization of the farm bill. Jordan Weissmann explains why the addition of new work requirements is cruel overkill.

Won’t work: Jamelle Bouie understands why term limits seem like such a good idea, but in actuality, he argues, the seductive proposal would lead to a huge loss in governmental expertise.

How this happens: In Italy, the far right and the far left are merging. Yascha Mounk sees an unhappy repeat of a 20th-century pattern.

For fun: How to lose yourself in surreal memes.

Such sweet oblivion,

Rebecca

