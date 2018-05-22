Amazon’s Donations, Jordan Peterson as Therapist, and “This Is America” as Hit

The Angle

The Angle: Not Much Help Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Jordan Peterson as therapist, “This Is America” as song, and the trouble with Amazon’s charity.

By

Girls toddler clothes are pictured inside a former motel building owned by Amazon that it offered to the non profit Mary's Place to use as a temporary shelter for homeless women and their families in Seattle, Washington on May 4, 2016. According to the non profit, Marys Place is a temporary emergency family nightshelter housing up to 60 families each night, including pets. Mary's place helps homeless women, children and families to reclaim their lives by providing shelter, nourishment, resources, healing and hope in a safe community. / AFP / Jason Redmond (Photo credit should read JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images)
Stored children’s clothes pictured inside a former motel building owned by Amazon that it offered to the nonprofit Mary’s Place to use as a temporary shelter for homeless women and their families, in Seattle on May 4, 2016.
JASON REDMOND/Getty Images

Such a hassle: Amazon’s donations to the Seattle nonprofit Mary’s Place sometimes do more harm than good, said several employees who spoke to April Glaser. Why can’t the logistics giant do a better job coordinating with the shelter so its gifts don’t become a burden?

Well, this is no good: Jonathan Foiles looks at the recent New York Times profile of Jordan Peterson and points out that, among other things, Peterson seems to be a terrible therapist—imposing his politics and reinforcing his patients’ paranoid worldview.

Unprecedented: Childish Gambino’s song “This Is America” launched with an extremely provocative and popular video. Chris Molanphy can’t think of another time that an explicitly political song hit No. 1 on the charts after its video dominated the cultural conversation.

For fun: What if A Quiet Place were a musical?

Very inappropriate,

Rebecca

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Amazon’s Donations, Jordan Peterson as Therapist, and “This Is America” as Hit

Ruth Graham

Critics Accuse a Movie of Grooming Kids for Sexual Abuse. They Have a Point.

Mark Joseph Stern

Scalia Was Admirably Honest About Favoring Corporations Over Workers. Gorsuch Is Not.

Felix Salmon

The Andy Warhol Foundation Should Save Interview Magazine

Fred Kaplan

Trump to Iran and North Korea: Submit or Be Destroyed

Aaron Mak

The EU’s Interrogation of Mark Zuckerberg Was a Waste of Everyone’s Time

Sam Adams

Damon Lindelof Promises “New Faces” in Lengthy Letter to Fans About HBO’s Watchmen

Molly Olmstead

Accused South Carolina Murderers on the Run After Short Circuit Opened Their Jail Cell Doors

Joshua Keating

Mike Pompeo Says Iran Is Carrying Out “Assassination Operations” in Europe. What Is He Talking About?

Yael Grauer

Why Is It OK for Cellphone Companies to Sell Your Location Data to Third Parties?

Jeremy Stahl

Did Police Mislead the Public About the Tasing of Milwaukee Bucks Guard Sterling Brown?

Daniel Hemel

How States Can Counteract the Supreme Court’s Awful Ruling on Mandatory Arbitration

Most Read

Neil Gorsuch Just Demolished Labor Rights in a Frontal Attack on the New Deal

Mark Joseph Stern

The Baby Name Crisis of 2018 Is Upon Us

Rachelle Hampton

“This Is America,” the Video, Is a Smash. Will the Song Have Legs?

Chris Molanphy

Trump’s Last Foray Into Arms-Control Talks Doesn’t Bode Well for His Kim Meeting

Fred Kaplan

Jordan Peterson Seems Like a Terrible Therapist

Jonathan Foiles

Border Control Agent Detains Two U.S. Citizens After Overhearing Them Speaking Spanish at a Gas Station

Molly Olmstead