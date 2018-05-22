Amazon’s Donations, Jordan Peterson as Therapist, and “This Is America” as Hit

Stored children’s clothes pictured inside a former motel building owned by Amazon that it offered to the nonprofit Mary’s Place to use as a temporary shelter for homeless women and their families, in Seattle on May 4, 2016. JASON REDMOND/Getty Images

Such a hassle: Amazon’s donations to the Seattle nonprofit Mary’s Place sometimes do more harm than good, said several employees who spoke to April Glaser. Why can’t the logistics giant do a better job coordinating with the shelter so its gifts don’t become a burden?

Well, this is no good: Jonathan Foiles looks at the recent New York Times profile of Jordan Peterson and points out that, among other things, Peterson seems to be a terrible therapist—imposing his politics and reinforcing his patients’ paranoid worldview.

Unprecedented: Childish Gambino’s song “This Is America” launched with an extremely provocative and popular video. Chris Molanphy can’t think of another time that an explicitly political song hit No. 1 on the charts after its video dominated the cultural conversation.

For fun: What if A Quiet Place were a musical?

Very inappropriate,

Rebecca