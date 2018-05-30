Alabama Man Arrested for Smearing Ketchup on Statue of Doctor Who Experimented on Slaves

Jon Broadway/YouTube

On April 23, Confederate Memorial Day in Alabama, a 74-year-old Alabama man chose to reject the state-endorsed celebration of white supremacist symbolism by instead protesting the statue of a doctor who conducted cruel experiments on female slaves. As his form of protest, the man put on an eight-minute skit in front of the statue. The man used ketchup in his skit. Some of that ketchup was smeared on the statue. The man was thrown in jail.

Jon Broadway was a member of a group of Montgomery, Alabama, residents who wanted to “generate discussion on racial issues,” according to the Alabama Media Group, which reported Wednesday on Broadway’s arrest. The Navy veteran and retired environmental engineer arrived at the grounds of the Capitol the morning of the 23rd with a fellow protester who has not been named.

They arrived to protest a statue of 19th-century doctor J. Marion Sims, considered the father of modern gynecology. Sims invented the vaginal speculum and perfected the technique to repair vesicovaginal fistula, which usually appears as a dangerous complication of childbirth, but he did so by experimenting on female slaves, who, because of the nature of enslavement, cannot truly grant consent. In the 1840s, he operated on slaves in Montgomery without anesthesia. One woman named Anarcha endured more than 34 surgeries on Sims’ path to his medical discovery.

In the skit, Broadway, who is white, plays the part of Sims and dresses in green surgical scrubs. A black woman, whom Broadway would not name, kneels next to him, dressed as Anarcha. The front of her smock is stained dark. From ketchup, Broadway said.

About 15 people gathered to watch the skit, Broadway told the Alabama Media Group. Behind the two protesters, a layer of ketchup drips from the base of the statue, which was just across the Capitol lawn from a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Broadway begins by narrating Sims’ life in character, recounting his move from South Carolina to Montgomery and his decision to begin using female slaves for his experiments, before his rise to prominence as a respected authority in the field.

“So I’m a famous doctor,” he says. “But you’ll also notice, I have blood on my hands from what I did.” He dips his fingers into the ketchup on the statue’s pedestal and shows it to the audience. “And what I would ask you to do, each one, is to look at history, look at the tough part.”

Toward the end of the skit, after exchanges between Broadway and the female protester, who spoke of the pain Anarcha suffered, the female protester presses her hand into the ketchup and presses it down in streaks.

“He was a butcher,” she said. “He didn’t try to save black babies; he just used us like guinea pigs.”

She called on the statue to be removed and replaced with one of Martin Luther King Jr. “Put something positive here,” she said. “Is this a true reflection of what Alabama is?”

According to Broadway, he had no indication that there would be any trouble until after the skit ended, when he was speaking with the small crowd that had gathered. By his account, according to the Alabama Media Group, a crowd of 15 to 20 police officers made their way toward him. The female protester escaped their attention and left in her car.

In the affadavit obtained by the Alabama Media Group after, two of the officers said they noticed “a wet red substance” on both the protesters’ costumes, then “noticed a strong odor of vinegar” and saw the substance on the statue.

Broadway was handcuffed and charged with criminal tampering for putting ketchup on the monument. At the county jail, he was placed in a holding center, where he sat in his underwear, as the police had confiscated his scrubs costume as evidence. He stayed that way for eight hours, until his wife could obtain the money for a bond, and left the jail still in his underwear. His trial is scheduled for September.

Unlike some other states that are pushing to strip the white supremacist symbolism of the Confederacy from official spaces, Alabama has moved to enshrine it. The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017, signed as confederate statues around the country were coming down, requires state permission for the alteration or renaming of buildings and monuments 40 years or older. Sims’ statue is not a Confederate statue, but it is certainly in the same category of those the law was not-so-subtly trying to protect.