The Slatest

Alabama Congressional Candidate Will Give Away an AR-15 at Random to Celebrate the Second Amendment

By

Two AR-15 rifles, along with other assorted guns
Rhona Wise/Getty Images

A Congressional candidate in Alabama and longtime aide to former Senate candidate Roy Moore declared his love of the Second Amendment by announcing on Tuesday that he would give away an AR-15 rifle to a random stranger in a fun Memorial Day drawing.

“Get a Free AR-15 for freedom!” he declares on his website.

Rich Hobson, who managed Moore’s failed campaign made the argument that those opposing gun regulation were too shy about every family’s need to own a good gun. In fact, he argues, every family should specifically own an AR-15.

“In the modern debate over our Second Amendment rights, too often, the defenders of that amendment stress rights for hunters and sportsmen,” he says on his website. “But the Second Amendment’s language points to a greater burden of every household to be prepared to defend this country if necessary. Because of that, I believe that it is right and proper for every family in the country to own an AR-15 Defense Rifle.”

All that Hobson requires is a name, address, phone number, and email address. A sporting goods retailer will handle background checks and other requirements under federal law. The name will be drawn on Memorial Day because “it seems only fitting that we would do so on the day that we use to honor those who died defending our freedom.”

He made the announcement during a time of plenty for campaign stunts: Tuesday was also the day that a Georgia gubernatorial candidate announced he was starting a “Deportation Bus Tour” featuring a bus that warned of “murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molesters, and other criminals on board.”

Alabama Guns Roy Moore

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Alabama Congressional Candidate Will Give Away an AR-15 at Random to Celebrate the Second Amendment

Marissa Martinelli

The Creator of Gotham Is Making a Series About Alfred the Butler. He’s Going About It All Wrong.

Ruth Graham

Meghan Markle’s Extended Family Won’t Stop Making TV Appearances and the Spectacle Is Captivating

Molly Olmstead

Thousands of North Carolina Teachers March for Better Wages and School Funding

Josh Voorhees

House Republicans Seeking Higher Office Are Off to a Rough Start

Jim Newell

How Mitch McConnell Could Keep Senate Democrats Off the Campaign Trail

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

How Drag Queens Use Makeup to Transform Their Faces and Your Viewing Experience

Michael Kupperman

How My Dad Became the Smartest Boy in the World

Denise Brogan-Kator

Kids Will Pay a Terrible Price for Kansas and Oklahoma’s New Anti-LGBTQ Adoption Laws

Molly Olmstead

MSU Reaches $500 Million Settlement With Victims of Larry Nassar

Joshua Keating

It Sure Looks Like John Bolton Is Trying to Sabotage the North Korea Talks

Ben Mathis-Lilley

It’s Amazing How Many Countries Appear to Be Trying to Bribe Our President Right Now

Most Read

My Wife Drinks Too Much in Front of the Kids, and I Don’t Know if We Have a Future Together

Carvell Wallace

What Makes a Fascinator Chic Instead of Absurd? A British Milliner Explains.

Marissa Martinelli

We’re Starting to See the Consequences of Trump’s Rash Decision-Making

Fred Kaplan

Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Half-Witted and Scruffy-Looking

Sam Adams

Yanny vs. Laurel Is “the Dress” for Your Ears

Heather Schwedel

Donald Trump Is Using Bill Clinton’s Tricks to Lie About Stormy Daniels

William Saletan