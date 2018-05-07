West Virginia, “Be Best,” and Republicans vs. the Russia Probe

The Angle

The Angle: Worst-Laid Plans Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on “Be Best,” West Virginia, and Republicans vs. the Russia probe.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), walks to a closed door committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today the committee is interviewing White House Communication Director Hope Hicks in their probe of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Devin Nunes, a man with gambits.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In store: Adam Schiff tells Jeremy Stahl that his colleagues in Congress have begun to execute a few strategies they believe will bring down the Russia probe.

Do as I say, not as I do: Donald Trump wants West Virginians to vote for a conventional senatorial candidate more likely to survive a general election. The only problem, Jim Newell writes: The president’s own prior example proves him wrong.

Rudy’s downfall: Isaac Chotiner interviews Andrew Kirtzman, Giuliani biographer and onetime admirer of the mayor, who tries to understand how the guy went from technocrat and New York City’s 9/11 rock to … this.

It’s rough: Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative is an incoherent subtweet of her husband’s very existence, Ruth Graham writes.

For fun: What it’s like to love a show that no one else likes.

It truly is good,

Rebecca

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

April Glaser

The Cambridge Analytica Scandal Is Over and Nothing Has Changed

Isaac Chotiner

The Key Signs of Money Laundering, According to a Former Prosecutor

Henry Grabar

How Do You Launder Money Through Real Estate Transactions?

Heather Schwedel

“Be Best” Has to Be Bad on Purpose, Right?

Jamelle Bouie

Don Blankenship Could Win the West Virginia Senate Primary on Trump-style Nativism

Mark Joseph Stern

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Spreading a Conspiracy About a Soros-Backed “Coup”

Rebecca Onion

West Virginia, “Be Best,” and Republicans vs. the Russia Probe

Christina Cauterucci

Pennsylvania State Legislator Is Forced to Work With Her Alleged Abuser, Another GOP Legislator

Rachelle Hampton

Some U.K. Schools Are Phasing Out the Analog Clock. It’s About Time.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Melania Trump Cyberbullying Booklet Appears to Be Copied From FTC Document Released During Obama Administration

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence: I Ran Over and Killed My Neighbor’s Toddler. I’m Overcome With Guilt.

Jim Newell

Trump’s West Virginia Plea Is Too Late

Most Read

Where the Story of Trump’s $400 Million Cash Spending Could Go Next, According to David Fahrenthold

Isaac Chotiner

White Evangelicals Would Keep Supporting Trump Even Without Roe v. Wade

John Ehrenreich

Mom on College Tour Calls Police on Two Native American Teens: They Made Her “Nervous”

Daniel Politi

Donald Glover Takes a Shot at American Violence in the Breathtaking, Horrifying Video for “This Is America”

Matthew Dessem

Adam Schiff Lays Out His Colleagues’ Plan to Oust Robert Mueller

Jeremy Stahl

The Loneliness of the Last Man on Earth Watcher

Ben Yagoda