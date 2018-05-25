The Solo Movie, Amazon’s Customer Service, and Wacky Utah Baby Names

The Angle

The Angle: Solo-Fest Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Utah names, Amazon’s customer service, and the new movie Solo.

By

Too much: Sam Adams wasn’t sure we needed a whole Han Solo movie, since the whole point of Han Solo was that he was the best wisecracking peripheral comic-relief character in otherwise serious stories. And Solo: A Star Wars Story proves Sam’s hunch was correct. (Also, Jeffrey Bloomer writes, if Lando Calrissian is “pansexual,” you sure can’t tell it from the movie.)

To blame: The NRA has been blaming non-gun things for gun deaths for decades now, Patrick J. Charles writes. Finger-pointing at journalists’ coverage of school shootings is just the latest diversion.

Watch it: Recent media coverage of customers who’ve been denied service from Amazon for nebulous reasons make Felix Salmon think the retail juggernaut needs to be very careful about how it makes these decisions.

Let Baylee be: Haley Swenson grew up in Utah and thinks she knows why Mormons name their babies with such extravagant, um, creativity.

For fun: 2008 Twitter was so sweet.

So simple,

Rebecca

