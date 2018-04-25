The Slatest

Woman With MS Says Delta Tied Her to a Wheelchair With A Blanket

By

A Delta Airlines jet
Robyn Beck/Getty Images

A woman with multiple sclerosis has claimed that Delta Air Lines employees tied her “forcefully” to her wheelchair with a “dirty blanket off the floor” because they did not have the proper chair to accommodate her disability.

Maria Saliagas told WSB-TV in Atlanta on Tuesday that Delta usually provides a wheelchair with straps to help her sit up. Her son, Nathan, also claimed that the blanket left her with bruises and that a supervisor “cursed at her as she cried.”

“When she started crying, she was told to ‘shut the fuck up’ or she will be ‘left there,’ ” Nathan Saliagas said in a Facebook post afterward. “This highly inhumane and disgusting treatment by Delta Airlines is unacceptable and a need for change.”

A Delta representative sent WSB-TV a statement saying the airline had reached out to the family about their concerns, though it didn’t address the accuracy of the family’s statement. “We regret the perception our service has left on these customers,” the statement said.

Saliagas told the station she flew out of Atlanta on April 1 and arrived in Amsterdam, where the incident took place. The family says they complained to Delta, and Delta offered them 20,000 SkyMiles as compensation. The son asked for a reimbursement for the flight in his tweet. According to the Associated Press, the family also is seeking a policy change regarding how Delta accommodates people with disabilities.

Nathan Saliagas said he has filed a complaint to federal transportation officials.

Airlines Disability

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Woman With MS Claims Delta Employees Tied Her to a Wheelchair With a Blanket

Heather Schwedel

Think Your Old Tweets Are Embarrassing? At Least They Aren’t Evidence You Were Recruiting for a Sex Cult.

Matthew Artz

How Josh Rosen Could Take Down the NFL

Susan Matthews and Shirley Chan

I Wanted to Be Rory Gilmore Growing Up. Watching Gilmore Girls Now, I Cringe.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Experts (and Laypeople) Are Skeptical of Joy Reid’s Claim That Hackers Published Homophobic Comments Under Her Name

Lena Wilson

Watch the Past and Present Blur for Laura Dern in the First Trailer for The Tale

Molly Olmstead

Police Have Reportedly Arrested the Suspected Golden State Killer

Molly Olmstead

Professor Who Called Barbara Bush an “Amazing Racist” Won’t Be Punished

Henry Grabar

Redlining Has Taken a Huge Toll on Property Values. But Not Everywhere.

Aaron Mak

Mark Zuckerberg Fights With Ted Cruz in the Bad Lip Reading Version of His Congressional Hearing

Marissa Martinelli

BuzzFeed Journalists Will Star in a Netflix Docuseries About How They Do Their Jobs

Marissa Martinelli

Schoolhouse Rock Creator Bob Dorough, Writer of “Conjunction Junction” and More, Has Died

Most Read

Is Your Work Killing You? A Q&A With an Expert on Health and Workplace Culture.

Brigid Schulte

Donald Trump’s Lies About the Amount of Time He Spent in Moscow Might Prove Obstruction

Liam Brennan

Republicans Gutted the Mortgage Interest Deduction. Democrats Should Finish It Off.

Jordan Weissmann

The GOP Won in Arizona on Tuesday Night. The GOP Is in Big Trouble.

Josh Voorhees

Why the Supreme Court Will Probably Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban

Mark Joseph Stern

The Twist in Jane the Virgin’s Season Finale Makes Us Rethink the Entire Show

Marissa Martinelli