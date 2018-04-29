Watch Trump Struggle and Fail to Control Unruly Umbrella as Metaphor for His Presidency

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon returning to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

When President Donald Trump stepped out of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Saturday night after his rally in Michigan, it was raining and the wind was strong. So he took out his umbrella. But the whole process was anything but graceful as the strong wind quickly turned his umbrella inside out. Photographers were on hand to catch Trump grimacing as he tried to control his umbrella until he seemed to accept that he had been defeated and proceeded to walk down the stairs with the umbrella turned inside out.

Trump megafails while trying to use an umbrella upon his return to DC pic.twitter.com/re15WrSOmV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2018

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Twitter had lots of fun with the scene as some called it karma for skipping the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Others made jokes about a Russia connection, saying Trump turned his umbrella inside out “to catch the latest broadcast from the KGB.”

Trump gets off the plane after missing the #WHCD. His umbrella does this. KARMA! ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/a1JiVEMCho — MizQue (@MizQue) April 29, 2018

I see he turned his umbrella inside out to catch the latest broadcast from the KGB. — WeAreAmerica🇺🇸 (@DemocracyValues) April 29, 2018

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Trump’s (mis)use of an umbrella made news. Earlier this year, many criticized Trump for hogging a large umbrella while son Barron and First Lady Melania Trump lagged behind.