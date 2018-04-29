The Slatest

Watch Trump Struggle and Fail to Control Unruly Umbrella as Metaphor for His Presidency

By

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon returning to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018.
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon returning to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018.
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

When President Donald Trump stepped out of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Saturday night after his rally in Michigan, it was raining and the wind was strong. So he took out his umbrella. But the whole process was anything but graceful as the strong wind quickly turned his umbrella inside out. Photographers were on hand to catch Trump grimacing as he tried to control his umbrella until he seemed to accept that he had been defeated and proceeded to walk down the stairs with the umbrella turned inside out.

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018.
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018.
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018.
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018.
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Twitter had lots of fun with the scene as some called it karma for skipping the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Others made jokes about a Russia connection, saying Trump turned his umbrella inside out “to catch the latest broadcast from the KGB.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Trump’s (mis)use of an umbrella made news. Earlier this year, many criticized Trump for hogging a large umbrella while son Barron and First Lady Melania Trump lagged behind.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Watch Trump Struggle and Fail to Control Unruly Umbrella as Metaphor for His Presidency

Nick Greene

LeBron James Leads Cavs to Game 7 Win, Lies to His Family in the Process

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Michelle Wolf “Bombed” at Correspondents’ Dinner. Many Journalists Agree.

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Democrats Will Try to Impeach Him if They Take Control of Congress

Elliot Hannon

Watch Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Monologue Taking Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Christina Bonnington

Augmented Reality Is Going to Change Board Games for the Better

Andrew Swick

How Trump Can Choose a VA Secretary Capable of Leading the Department Out of Troubled Times

Christina Bonnington

E-Bikes Are Great if You Know How to Ride Them. Here’s How to Make Sure You’re Safe.

Elliot Hannon

Kim Jong-un Says North Korea Will Abandon Nuclear Program if U.S. Pledges Not to Invade

Matthew Dessem

Bob Dylan Is Now Selling a Craft Whiskey Called “Heaven’s Door”

Lena Wilson

Ashley Judd Addresses Sexual Misconduct Survivors at Tribeca Film Festival for Time’s Up

Matthew Dessem

Kanye Fires Back at His Critics With New Songs About Donald Trump, Poop

Most Read

There’s New Evidence Trump Obstructed Justice in the House Intelligence Committee’s Minority Report

Ryan Goodman

Paralympic Games Fires Back at Trump for Saying They Were a “Little Tough to Watch”

Daniel Politi

Rachel Maddow Joins More Than 60 Women Supporting Tom Brokaw Amid Harassment Claims

Daniel Politi

Watch Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Monologue Taking Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Elliot Hannon

Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Heart of Intense Legal Battle, Dies

Daniel Politi

The Most Infuriating Part of the Muslim Ban Oral Arguments at the Supreme Court

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz