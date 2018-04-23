Tennessee Waffle House Shooting Suspect Has Been Captured

Travis Reinking after his arrest. Handout/Metro Nashville Police Department

Nashville police have captured Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old who is suspected of having killed four people at a Waffle House on Sunday.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Reinking was reportedly apprehended in a “wooded area.”

Reinking has a history of erratic behavior and has been involved multiple previous run-ins with law enforcement, including a July 2017 arrest outside the White House. Reinking reportedly referred to himself as a “sovereign citizen” when questioned at the time, suggesting that he may have some sort of connection to anti-government extremists; a spokesman for Nashville police said on Monday his motive for carrying out the Waffle House attack is still unknown.

Authorities removed four firearms from Reinking’s apartment after the White House arrest, leaving them in the care of his father—who apparently later returned the weapons, one of which was used in the Sunday massacre.