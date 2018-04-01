Vandals Splash Red Paint Across Trump International Golf Club Entrance Sign

View of the entrance of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 19, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

The sign outside President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida was splashed with red paint on Saturday night. It’s unclear exactly when the apparent act of vandalism happened but workers at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. had removed most of the paint by Sunday morning, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Trump International Golf Club employees are still cleaning up after red paint was splattered on the sign of his suburban West Palm Beach course last night. The Secret Service is investigating. pic.twitter.com/VbmWN6Yml2 — Matt Morgan (@MetroMattMorgan) April 1, 2018

The golf club is less than five miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, meaning it is where the president usually goes to play golf when he is staying at the so-called Winter White House. Trump was actually there on Saturday as well, although as usual the White House didn’t tell reporters whether the president hit the links. “The red paint was tossed haphazardly on the left entrance with a can of paint visible on the ground,” reported ABC News that posted images of the vandalism.

Trump International Golf Club sign splattered with red paint by vandals. https://t.co/jmOs6eb2bJ pic.twitter.com/TWmXFyMfYh — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 1, 2018

There seemed to be a bit of concern when the vandalism actually happened as there were two vans from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department at the scene at around 10 p.m. But by morning it seemed no one wanted to take responsibility for the investigation. When the Associated Press called the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, a spokeswoman said the U.S.

Secret Service was investigating. But a Secret Service spokesman “referred questions to the sheriff’s office.”