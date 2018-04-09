The Slatest

This Is Definitely Today’s Most Unique Story About a Doctor Stealing His Patient’s Blood

By

An image of Richard Wessel in a YouTube video produced by Canton-Potsdam Hospital in New York state.
From a YouTube video produced by Canton-Potsdam Hospital in New York state.
Screenshot

Syracuse.com has the day’s most compelling headline:

The headline says "NY lets doctor practice despite history of using drugs, stealing blood in other state."

If I were going to guess who the culprit would be in a local news story about stolen blood, I would have chosen “possibly non-existent teenagers engaging in an alleged vaping trend,” but “doctor” also makes sense. The story, in any case, is that a cardiologist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in way-upstate New York was recently arrested for stealing painkillers from his patients, after which it was discovered that his medical license had been suspended several times when he worked in North Carolina for misconduct involving drinking, using drugs and, in 1999, schemin’ on some illicit human blood:

When asked for a blood sample to determine his blood alcohol level, Wessel took blood from a patient’s intravenous line and submitted it as his own. After hospital officials discovered what he did, Wessel’s medical license was suspended for two months.

Kids—don’t steal blood!

Adults—always protect your family’s blood from potential theft! Be wary of anyone who says they need some of it “just for a quick second” because they left theirs at home!

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

