The Slatest

What We’ve Learned Since Tuesday About the Deadly Southwest Airlines Flight

By

A recovered piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines plane in an image released by the National Transportation Safety Board.
A recovered piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines plane in an image released by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Handout/Reuters

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines plane bound from LaGuardia to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after its left engine failed. Shrapnel from the engine broke a window, causing the passenger cabin to become depressurized and pulling one person partially out of the plane. Authorities later announced that one person aboard the flight had died. Here’s what we’ve learned since the initial accounts of the accident:

• The passenger who died, 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan of Alberquerque, was the same one who was pulled out by the depressurization. One witness told the New York Times that the “top half of her torso was out the window” and that she had been hit and bloodied by shrapnel. Another passenger told People magazine that Riordan “hit her head” when being pulled out. The Philadelphia medical examiner’s office found that she died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and torso.

• Per the Times, one passenger reportedly volunteered to cover the broken window with his body (!) after Riordan was pulled back inside.

• Investigators believe the plane’s engine failed because a metal fan blade broke off after having gradually weakened over time. The blade’s failure and the “resulting vibrations,” in the Wall Street Journal’s words, appear to have then damaged the engine’s “cowling,” or covering:

The plane's damaged and exposed left engine.
Handout/NTSB

“To have a single blade split the cowling like that is concerning,” one expert told the Journal.

• A similar fan-blade failure occurred on a Southwest plane in 2016, and it’s possible that the engine that failed Tuesday should have been (or was) subsequently inspected at the (legally nonbinding) recommendation of its manufacturer, a company called CFM. Reuters reports that Southwest and other airlines objected to the proposed inspection schedule, saying they needed more than the suggested 12 months to complete the task.

• Two pieces of the engine landed on a farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania, 70 miles from Philadelphia.

Two engine fragments on a grass field.
Handout/NTSB

Smaller fragments landed on a nearby golf course.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

What We’ve Learned Since Tuesday About the Deadly Southwest Airlines Flight

Lena Wilson

Here’s Samantha Bee’s Case for Why Sean Hannity Is a Serial Killer

Shon Arieh-Lerer and Aaron Wolfe

Back to the Future Gets Time Travel Wrong. The Terminator Gets It Right. Here’s the Difference.

Sarah Myers West, Nicolas Suzor, and Jillian C. York

How Facebook Can Prove It Doesn’t Discriminate Against Conservatives

Jeremy Stahl

Adam Schiff’s Plan to Counter Trump’s Coy Little Pardon Dance

Rachelle Hampton

What Do Astronauts Snack on in Space? Hint: No to Crumbs, Yes to Spice.

Elizabeth Kunreuther

People With Autism Aren’t Protected From Opioid Addiction. They Might Be at Higher Risk.

Aisha Harris

I Feel Pretty Has Good Intentions, but It Doesn’t Have the Brains

Christina Bonnington

How a Premium News Subscription Fits Into Apple’s Larger Plans

Alieza Durana

Surprise! The Republican Plan for Paid Leave May Have Negative Consequences.

June Thomas

The Americans’ Showrunners Explain Why They Created One of the Darkest Scenes in TV History

David Z. Morris

Facebook Shouldn’t Count on A.I. to Fix Its Hate-Speech Problems

Most Read

My 15-Year-Old Is Totally Unmotivated. How Do I Get Him to Care?

Carvell Wallace

In America, Blackness Means You’re a Problem, Not a Customer

Jamelle Bouie, Gene Demby, Aisha Harris, and Tressie McMillan Cottom

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Just Assigned a Majority Opinion for the First Time Ever

Mark Joseph Stern

Secretary of State Nominee Mike Pompeo May Get Unprecedented Rebuke From Senate

Joshua Keating

What Republicans’ Doomed Effort to Undo the Budget Deal Is Really About

Jim Newell

Why Are Credit Card Numbers on the Back Now?

Jaime Dunaway