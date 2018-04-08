Man Dies in Trump Tower Fire Shortly After Trump Boasts of “Well Built Building”

Broken and burned windows are seen after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower on April 7, 2018 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A man has died of his injuries following a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday afternoon. Four firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries. The man who died was a 67-year-old resident on the 50th floor of the high-rise that is on Fifth Avenue, where an automatic alarm sounded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Firefighters pulled him out of the fire when he was unconscious and unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

“The apartment was virtually entirely on fire. They pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire, they found one occupant of the apartment on the 50th floor,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. No member of the president’s family was in the building during the fire, according to Nigro.

Video posted on Twitter showed flames shooting out of the building. Residents who talked to the New York Times said they did not hear any announcements to evacuate. One resident said Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, whom he has known since childhood, told him in a text message to leave the building. “He said, ‘Are you in the building?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘You better get out ASAP.’ That’s how I knew to get out, otherwise I’d still be in there.”

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

Shortly before news of the death, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to praise the work of the firefighters and say that the fire was “out” and had been “very confined (well built building).” His son, Eric Trump also praised the fire and police departments. “The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!” he wrote.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

The fire took place almost three months after two people were injured in a minor fire that broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower.