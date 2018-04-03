Trump Told Pruitt, “We’ve Got Your Back” Amid Condo Scandal

The Slatest

Trump Told Pruitt, “We’ve Got Your Back” Amid EPA Chief’s Condo Scandal

By

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the EPA on Dec. 7 in Washington.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

President Donald Trump reassured embattled Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt that “we’ve got your back” amid reports that Pruitt had received a generously low rental rate on a condo linked to a powerful energy lobbyist.

In the phone call, the president encouraged Pruitt to “keep his head up” and to “keep fighting,” according to reports from multiple news outlets. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reiterated the message in a separate phone call Tuesday morning.

Pruitt’s future in the Trump administration is uncertain as the White House investigates reports that he rented a Capitol Hill condo in the first half of 2017 from the wife of an energy lobbyist at Williams & Jensen for only $50 a night. Pruitt was renting the condo at the same time the firm was lobbying for a pipeline-expansion project, which the EPA approved in March 2017. The agency insists that the lease arrangement does not amount to a special favor regarding the pipeline—although it does appear to raise a conflict of interest.

The EPA maintains that its chief received a fair rate for the rental, but the lease was unusual in that it required Pruitt to pay only for the nights he slept there. He paid $6,100 over six months for the space, according to EPA documents, while property listings show that a typical studio or one-bedroom apartment in the same area would cost around $2,000 a month. Furthermore, ABC News reported that Pruitt’s daughter McKenna, a White House intern, also lived in the condo during some of the same period, and they did not have to share the unit with anyone else.

The condo is just the latest example of the administration’s concern over Pruitt’s spending habits. He is also facing scrutiny for exorbitant taxpayer-funded travel, which is being investigated internally by the EPA and Congress. During a short span in June, Pruitt racked up $90,000 in travel expenses—likely a result of his extensive security detail and multiple first-class airline tickets, despite federal regulations that typically require officials to fly coach. It was also revealed Tuesday that Pruitt used a provision in the Safe Water Drinking Act to increase the salaries of two aides after the White House declined to give them raises.

The ethical concerns have increased the possibility that Pruitt will be fired, but the White House has, overall, been pleased with how Pruitt has pushed Trump’s deregulation agenda and pressed for the unfettered burning of fossil fuels. On Tuesday, Pruitt announced that vehicle fuel emission standards will be revised, just one day after Trump said he intends to scale back those regulations, which were enacted under the Obama administration.

Although Pruitt still has the support of the president, for now, the recent wave of ousted officials, from national security adviser H.R. McMaster to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, should serve as a warning. The president is unpredictable, and his support is fleeting.

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

President Trump Says He’s Sending the Military to Guard the Border “Until We Can Have a Wall”

Jaime Dunaway

Trump Told Pruitt, “We’ve Got Your Back” Amid Condo Scandal

Rachel Withers

Waymo Wants You to Know It Has No Interest in Your Data

Aaron Mak

Spotify Has Never Been Profitable. That Could Cause It Trouble After Its IPO.

Josh Voorhees

A Small-Town Mayor Muddles Democrats’ Chance to Flip a U.S. Senate Seat in Mississippi

Rachelle Hampton

The Devonte Hart Case Highlights a Profound Racial Disparity in the Treatment of Child Abuse

Christina Bonnington

There’s a Long History Behind Mark Zuckerberg’s Squabble With Tim Cook

Kavin Senapathy

No, the New Organ Discovery Doesn’t Explain How Acupuncture Works

Henry Grabar

Tesla’s Autopilot Crash Suggests It Could Be a Long Time Before Self-Driving Cars Can Go Anywhere We Want

Willa Paskin

Roseanne Is More Than Just Its Politics

Molly Olmstead

Report: Sinclair Chairman Believes Print Media Has “No Credibility”

Lena Wilson

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman Freak Out in New Trailer for John Cameron Mitchell’s Latest

Most Read

Ross Douthat on Why He’s Different Than Other Embattled Conservative Columnists

Isaac Chotiner

Can Parkland Activists Take Down Iowa’s Most Extreme Congressman?

Josh Voorhees

Liberals and Wall Street Are Far Too Relaxed About the Implications of Trump’s Anti-Bezos Ranting

Yascha Mounk

Public Shaming Isn’t Enough to Stop Sinclair’s Conservative Local News Empire

April Glaser

An Extremely Short and Clear Explanation of Why Americans Haven’t Noticed Their Tax Cuts

Jordan Weissmann

Silicon Valley’s Obsession With Rapid Growth Is Literally Killing Us

Will Oremus