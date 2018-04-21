The Slatest

Trump Takes Aim at Washington Post, Denies He Ever Called Jeff Sessions Mr. Magoo

By

Attorney General Jeff Sessions watches as President Donald Trump speaks to supporters, local politicians and police officers at an event at Manchester Community College on March 19, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Looks like it’s media-bashing Saturday for President Trump as he took time out from his busy Florida afternoon to deny another piece of “Fake & Disgusting news,” as he called it. A few hours after he criticized the New York Times, it was the Washington Post’s turn. A piece that claims Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened to quit if the president fired his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, notes the president has some interesting nicknames for the two men. Trump reportedly calls Sessions “Mr. Magoo” and Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers.” But the president said that’s impossible because he doesn’t even know who those people even are.

“The Washington Post said I refer to Jeff Sessions as ‘Mr. Magoo’ and Rod Rosenstein as ‘Mr. Peepers’,” Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. “This is ‘according to people with whom the president has spoken.’ There are no such people and don’t know these characters…just more Fake & Disgusting News to create ill will!”

This was not the first time it has been reported that Trump calls his attorney general Mr. Magoo but it’s certainly the first time Trump has denied it on Twitter. And his justification that he doesn’t even know who the character is seems a bit suspect considering the old-school cartoon character is such an important part of popular culture. His tweet also means that Trump is claiming he had never heard of the sitcom Mister Peepers, which aired for three seasons in the 1950s. Many were immediately skeptical of Trump’s claim.

