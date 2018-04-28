Trump Says Montana Senator Tester Should Resign Over Claims Against His VA Nominee

Physician to the president Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson meets with Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump began his Saturday on the offensive, taking aim at Senator Jon Tester for his claims that helped derail the nomination of White House physician Ronny Jackson to be the new secretary of Veterans Affairs. The president’s tweets clearly suggest he is ready to campaign against Tester in this year’s congressional elections, which could help sink the Montana Democrat in the state that Trump won by a wide margin. Jackson withdrew his nomination for the job following claims by Tester, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. The Democratic senator made several accusations against Jackson, claiming, among other things, that he was freewheeling in prescribing drugs, created a hostile work environment, and crashed a government car after a Secret Service party. Jackson denied the allegations and the White House pushed back against the claims.

Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign. The..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

“Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false,” Trump wrote. “The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign.” The commander in chief went on to note that the “great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester!”

....great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

Although some former aides to President Barack Obama came forward to defend Jackson as well, several unnamed sources talked to reporters confirming troubling incidents, including that he banged on the door of the hotel room of a female employee while he was intoxicated during a trip overseas. Tester also insists he didn’t go looking for information about Jackson but rather that more than 20 military and retired military personnel raised their concerns and it was his duty to follow up. “We had a job to do and we did it,” Tester said.

Trump has focused his ire on Tester, conveniently ignoring that several Republicans had also raised doubts about whether Jackson was fit for the job. Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia, who is the Republican chairman on the Veterans Affairs Committee, also said the allegations against Jackson should be investigated. Beyond the allegations several lawmakers had also raised concern about whether the White House physician was really appropriate for the job considering he had no experience running a large organization.

In the end, picking a fight with Trump may end up helping Tester, particularly in his bid to attract independent voters to his side. “If anything, this could be very easily framed in the context of, ‘I am looking out for veterans and this guy would have be really awful as head of Veterans Affairs’,” said David Parker, an associate professor of politics at Montana State University.

“I think this helps Tester because it illuminates what he has been doing for veterans. I don’t think it’s a negative.”