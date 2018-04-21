The Slatest

Trump Says He’s Considering Pardon of Boxing Legend Jack Johnson at Stallone’s Request

By

Jack Johnson is seen in this image from 1915.
Jack Johnson is seen in this image from 1915.
Wikimedia commons

President Donald Trump says he is considering a posthumous pardon for boxer Jack Johnson following a request from actor Sylvester Stallone. Johnson, an African-American heavyweight champion, was convicted in 1913 of transporting a white woman across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. He died in 1946. Although not unprecedented, if Trump does go ahead it would mark a rare use of the president’s pardon power for someone who has died.

“Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!”

The criminal charges against Johnson came from a relationship he started with his future wife Lucille Cameron. After he was convicted, Johnson spent seven years as a fugitive around the world before turning himself in and serving a year in federal prison.

Johnson’s great-great niece has been pushing presidents since George W. Bush to pardon the boxing legend. Although she was optimistic that Barack Obama would pardon Johnson, at the time the Justice Department insisted that the limited time available for clemency processes should go to the living. Her campaign has garnered support from both sides of the aisle, including from Sen. John McCain. “Jack Johnson was a boxing legend and pioneer whose career and reputation were ruined by a racially charged conviction more than a century ago,” McCain said in a statement earlier this year. “Johnson’s imprisonment forced him into the shadows of bigotry and prejudice, and continues to stand as a stain on our national honor.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Trump Says He’s Considering Pardon of Boxing Legend Jack Johnson at Stallone’s Request

Matthew Dessem

Verne Troyer Has Died at 49

Daniel Politi

Barbara Bush Remembered as “Role Model on How to Live a Life of Purpose and Meaning”

Daniel Politi

North Korea Offer Comes With Implication it Must Now Be Recognized as Nuclear State

Daniel Politi

Jeff Sessions Reportedly Warned He’d Likely Walk if Trump Fired Rosenstein

Daniel Politi

While Political World Mourns Barbara Bush, Trump Starts Saturday by Trashing NYT Reporter

Christina Bonnington

Amazon Gave Alexa a Game-Changing New Ability

Inkoo Kang

Why Would Netflix Want to Own Movie Theaters? Because It Still Hasn’t Disrupted Film Snobbery.

Strategist Editors

The 10 Best Blenders on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Jeremy Stahl

My Theory About the Number of Memos Comey Gave His Friend Was Wrong

Ismail Muhammad

The Pulitzers Awarded Kendrick Lamar for the Wrong Reasons

Heather Schwedel

The Best Thing on the Internet This Week Was When Chrissy Teigen Logged Back Into Neopets

Most Read

Why Melania Trump Rarely Uses Sleeves As They Were Intended: A Few Theories

Christina Cauterucci

My Toddler Likes to Make Himself Throw Up for Fun

Nicole Cliffe

The Republican Hit Job on the Comey Memos

William Saletan

While Political World Mourns Barbara Bush, Trump Starts Saturday by Trashing NYT Reporter

Daniel Politi

Let’s Go Back to How a Lawyer Advising Trump Said That Michael Cohen Would Be Subject to Rape With a “Racial Overtone” in Prison

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The CDC Has Issued a National Warning Not to Eat Romaine Lettuce (Really!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley