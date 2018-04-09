Trump Official Who Once Went to Prison for Cutting Ex’s Brake Lines Thinks Parkland May Be an FBI/Pedophile Conspiracy

Screenshots/Facebook

Talking Points Memo has a good scoop about some interesting social media activity by an individual named Kevin Sabo, a former Republican Party official and Interior Department civil servant who was appointed to a political role in the department (he’s the acting chief of congressional and legislative affairs for the Bureau of Reclamation) by the Trump administration. On his Facebook page, Sabo has suggested that anti-Trump protests involved paid Democratic rioters, compared Parkland High School student activists to Nazis multiple times, and reshared a very long theory about how the Parkland shooting bears signs of having been orchestrated by powerful Democrats, pedophiles, CIA mind-control specialists, and the FBI to inspire public support for gun control. Here’s a little taste of the reasoning:

Hearing voices is one of the traits of the Project MKUltra mind control techniques developed by the CIA in the 1950’s. If [Parkland shooter Nikolas] Cruz was programmed to act out in this violent manner; it would explain why authorities allowed him to “slip through the cracks”. It could either be dozens of times in which they were incompetent not responding to tips and warnings, or they were simply allowing the plan to unfold. If you think the government—manipulated by very evil and powerful ruling elites seeking One World Government—could not be behind a mass murder of children; keep in mind two other data points. The “Fast and Furious” gun-walking scandal was an attempt by our government (Obama/Holder) to get US made and sold semi-automatic weapons into the hands of the Mexican drug cartel where they would be used in murders with the goal of getting political capital to pass more gun laws. The deaths would have been acceptable collateral damage. Second, the pedophilia in which the power and control hungry ruling elites regularly engage shows they will use children to further their own demented agenda. Dirt low sense of selfers care little for others blinded as they are by self-absorption. If this was a planned event, it was set for a location very aligned with following through on the plans of the ruling elites.

Provocative stuff! Sabo, a lawyer by trade, also has an interesting past: In 1999, he was convicted in Virginia of attempting to injure his ex-girlfriend by cutting the brake lines on her car with a pair of wire cutters. (The sabotage was successful, but the woman managed to crash the vehicle into a fence without hurting herself or anyone else.) Ten years later, he agreed to perform community service and make restitution to a Home Depot in order to attain dismissal of a larceny charge that was filed against him after a “heated” dispute with a customer service employee over his attempt to return merchandise. (Sabo has maintained that he is innocent of the 1999 charges and says the Home Depot charge resulted from an unintentional mistake. After having been disbarred over the brake-cutting incident, he was reinstated in 2012.)

Also, aside from right-wing political content, the other thing that Sabo posts frequently to Facebook is nice videos of pretty birds and fish. Everyone has different aspects of their personality.