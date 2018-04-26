The Slatest

Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Takes the Fifth in Stormy Daniels Civil Case

President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen exits the US Federal Court on April 16, 2018, in Lower Manhattan, New York.
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will assert his Fifth Amendment right in response to the lawsuit brought by former adult film star Stormy Daniels. Cohen made the declaration to protect against self-incrimination in a court filing Wednesday. The move comes as Cohen and his legal team are attempting to pause a civil suit brought by Daniels until any potential criminal case is resolved following an FBI raid of Cohen properties. Such legal maneuvering is not uncommon for defendants facing both criminal prosecution and civil liability, according to the Washington Post.

“Based upon the advice of counsel, I will assert my Fifth Amendment rights in connection with all proceedings in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and US Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Cohen said. If a judge agrees with Cohen it could seriously dent the momentum of Stormy Daniels’ legal—and public relations—push to get out of the non-disclosure agreement she signed and was paid $130,000 for in return for her silence on an alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

“This is a stunning development,” Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a tweet. “Never before in our nation’s history has the attorney for the sitting President invoked the 5th Amend in connection with issues surrounding the President. It is esp. stunning seeing as MC served as the ‘fixer’ for Mr. Trump for over 10 yrs.”

“The mob takes the Fifth,” then-candidate Trump said on the campaign trail in 2016 about Hillary Clinton aides taking the Fifth during the investigation into her private email server. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Elliot Hannon

