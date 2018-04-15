Trump Insists He Knew Exactly What He Was Doing When Tweeting “Mission Accomplished”

President Donald Trump addresses the nation on the situation in Syria on April 13, 2018 at the White House in Washington, D.C. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

The phrase may have haunted George W. Bush throughout much of his presidency, but President Donald Trump says he wants to reclaim the now-infamous words. When Trump tweeted “Mission Accomplished” after the airstrikes on Syria Friday night, everyone immediately thought of the 2003 photo that showed Bush in front of a sign that said those two words as he celebrated the end of “major combat operations in Iraq.” Even though Bush never actually said those words, everyone always went back to that phrase as the situation in Iraq worsened.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

Trump insisted Sunday using the phrase was in no way a mistake. In fact, he knew exactly what he was doing and that the phrase would be talked about. It almost seems as though the president wants us to believe it was all a set up so he could use it as yet another opportunity to criticize the media, saying that focusing on the phrase was “the only way the Fake News Media could demean” the “perfectly carried out” airstrikes. “I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back,” Trump went on to write. “Use often!”

The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

One person who appears to disagree with Trump’s desire to bring back the phrase? Ari Fleischer, who was Bush’s press secretary at the time. “I would have recommended ending this tweet with not those two words,” Fleischer wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Fleischer went on to recount how the banner was placed by servicemembers celebrating the end of their deployment, and not by the White House. Still, he recognized that only a few months later “the shot of Bush with the banner became a symbol of what went wrong.”