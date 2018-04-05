Roseanne’s Anti-Trans Feminism, the Jersey Shore, and Trump’s Syria Plan

Buses carrying Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families, from the former rebel bastion’s main town of Douma, arrive in the Syrian town of Azaz on Thursday on their way to a refugee camp. NAZEER AL-KHATIB/Getty Images

No idea: A year and change after ordering an attack on a Syrian air base, President Trump seems to have no clue what his own policy is toward the Syrian conflict. Fred Kaplan dissects a mess.

Of course: Saudi Arabia is showing Black Panther in a movie theater, officially breaking a longtime ban. Josh Keating explains that the country’s leader sees himself as a real T’Challa.

What’s your bias: YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam has become a screen for people to project their bigotry onto, Christina Cauterucci writes.

Look closer: Roseanne’s acceptance of her gender-nonconforming grandson has served as cover for some of the more problematic aspects of the new reboot. But as Brynn Tannehill points out, the star’s longtime association with anti-trans feminism complicates matters significantly.

For fun: The Jersey Shore is back.

And the Situation is sober,

