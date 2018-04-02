The Slatest

What in God’s Name Is the President Talking About, “Angry Weekend Tweets About DACA Caravans” Edition

By

President Trump emerges from a black SUV.
President Trump arrives for Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.
Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Let’s review some tweets! So many tweets.

1. “Catch and release.” The phrase refers to the practice of releasing undocumented immigrants who’ve been detained with an order to appear later at a deportation hearing if they don’t present an immediate security risk. Then–Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced in April 2017 that the administration had eliminated catch and release, but that wasn’t true, per a Reuters report, which explains that the practice persists because there are not enough beds in detention centers to house every detained individual and because a 1997 legal settlement and associated court rulings prohibit the indefinite detention of women and children. (In other words, while Democrats do generally support less restrictive and punitive immigration policies, there is not some set of “catch and release” laws that liberals have pushed through Congress that could be reversed.)

2. “Caravans.” A group of roughly 1,000 undocumented Central American emigrants who say they are fleeing poverty and political violence is currently walking through Mexico toward the United States to seek asylum in an effort organized by a group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras. (The group has apparently organized smaller “caravans” in the past.) The notion is that by moving en masse, the emigrants can protect themselves from violence and criminal exploitation sometimes faced by individuals traveling toward the U.S. on their own.

3. “Big drug and people flows.” Trump has previously claimed that his administration has achieved unprecedented success in reducing undocumented immigration …

… so it’s not entirely clear where the sudden concern is coming from.

Just kidding! It’s almost certainly because Fox & Friends aired a segment about “caravans” and immigration on Sunday morning shortly before the president began tweeting. Trump was also accompanied to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend by notoriously hard-line anti-immigrant adviser Stephen Miller.

4. DACA. You had to have entered the United States by 2010 to have been eligible for DACA even before the Trump administration (not “the Democrats,” who don’t control any of the branches of government) unilaterally stopped accepting applications for the program last year. No one in the caravan is going to take advantage of it.

5. Happy Easter!

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Yascha Mounk

Liberals and Wall Street Are Far Too Relaxed About the Implications of Trump’s Anti-Bezos Ranting

Aaron Mak

What We Know About China’s Tiangong-1 Space Station Crashing Back to Earth

Lena Wilson

Let John Oliver (and Some Adorable Toddlers) Teach You About Immigration Courts

Mark Joseph Stern

Facebook Allows Advertisers to Target Users on the Basis of Their Interest in Illegal Firearms

Come to a Free Screening of The Fifth Element in Washington, D.C.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

What in God’s Name Is the President Talking About, “Angry Weekend Tweets About DACA Caravans” Edition

Molly Olmstead

Oklahoma and Kentucky Teachers to Gather in Thousands to Protest Over Pay, Pensions, and Funding

Rebecca Onion

How Anti-Chinese Racism Created the Idea of the “Inassimilable Alien” That Haunts America Today

Kristen Miglore

This Super-Fudgy Flourless Chocolate Cake Has a Genius Star Ingredient

Shon Arieh-Lerer and Aaron Wolfe

Why Democrats Are Blue and Republicans Are Red—and Why It’s the Opposite Everywhere Else

Aisha Harris

How Much Does Film Distributor Neon Love Movies With Neon-Lit Scenes? A Lot, It Seems.

Maxine Builder

The Best Vegetarian and Vegan Cookbooks, According to Vegetarian and Vegan Chefs

Most Read

Trump Goes On Unhinged Anti-Immigrant Easter Twitter Rant: “NO MORE DACA DEAL”

Daniel Politi

Author of New Book on Trump White House Says Kellyanne Conway “Is the Number One Leaker”

Daniel Politi

Ross Douthat on Why He’s Different Than Other Embattled Conservative Columnists

Isaac Chotiner

Can Parkland Activists Take Down Iowa’s Most Extreme Congressman?

Josh Voorhees

Here Are the Best April Fools’ Day Pranks Ever, According to a Bunch of Kids in 1912

Matthew Dessem

Over the Years, People Have Learned a Lot About Sex From Anatomical Texts

Daniel Margocsy, Mark Somos, and Stephen N. Joffe