What in God’s Name Is the President Talking About, “Angry Weekend Tweets About DACA Caravans” Edition

President Trump arrives for Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Let’s review some tweets! So many tweets.

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

1. “Catch and release.” The phrase refers to the practice of releasing undocumented immigrants who’ve been detained with an order to appear later at a deportation hearing if they don’t present an immediate security risk. Then–Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced in April 2017 that the administration had eliminated catch and release, but that wasn’t true, per a Reuters report, which explains that the practice persists because there are not enough beds in detention centers to house every detained individual and because a 1997 legal settlement and associated court rulings prohibit the indefinite detention of women and children. (In other words, while Democrats do generally support less restrictive and punitive immigration policies, there is not some set of “catch and release” laws that liberals have pushed through Congress that could be reversed.)

2. “Caravans.” A group of roughly 1,000 undocumented Central American emigrants who say they are fleeing poverty and political violence is currently walking through Mexico toward the United States to seek asylum in an effort organized by a group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras. (The group has apparently organized smaller “caravans” in the past.) The notion is that by moving en masse, the emigrants can protect themselves from violence and criminal exploitation sometimes faced by individuals traveling toward the U.S. on their own.

3. “Big drug and people flows.” Trump has previously claimed that his administration has achieved unprecedented success in reducing undocumented immigration …

45 year low on illegal border crossings this year. Ice and Border Patrol Agents are doing a great job for our Country. MS-13 thugs being hit hard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

… so it’s not entirely clear where the sudden concern is coming from.

Just kidding! It’s almost certainly because Fox & Friends aired a segment about “caravans” and immigration on Sunday morning shortly before the president began tweeting. Trump was also accompanied to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend by notoriously hard-line anti-immigrant adviser Stephen Miller.

4. DACA. You had to have entered the United States by 2010 to have been eligible for DACA even before the Trump administration (not “the Democrats,” who don’t control any of the branches of government) unilaterally stopped accepting applications for the program last year. No one in the caravan is going to take advantage of it.

5. Happy Easter!