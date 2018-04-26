Federal Prosecutors Have Already Submitted Trump’s Fox & Friends Interview as Evidence That Michael Cohen Is Full of It

Michael Cohen leaves the federal courthouse in Manhattan on April 16. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump attorney/alleged-extramarital-affair-handler Michael Cohen is currently trying to convince a federal judge that much of the material federal authorities seized from him on April 9 is protected by attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors have argued that Cohen is actually more of an informal fixer and deal-broker who does very little protected legal work.

Thursday morning, in a let’s say wide-ranging interview on Fox News, Trump helpfully underlined this point for the feds. Then he underlined it again. And again!

Michael is in business. He’s really a businessman. A fairly big business, as I understand it. I don’t know his business. But this doesn’t have to do with me. Michael is a businessman. He’s got a business—he also practices law, I would say probably the big thing is his business, and they’re looking into something having to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business. I can tell you … I have many, many—just so you understand, I have many attorneys, sadly I have so many attorneys you wouldn’t even believe it. Michael is somebody … Well, as a percentage of my overall legal work, [he did] a tiny, tiny little fraction. But Michael would represent me, and represent me on some things. He represents me, like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me, and, you know, from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong. … From what I understand, they’re looking at his businesses. I’m not involved, and I’ve been told I’m not involved.

Prosecutors quickly cited the remarks in a filing:

Now: SDNY says Hannity, Trump statements about ties to Michael Cohen 'suggest that the seized materials are unlikely to contain voluminous privileged documents' https://t.co/SnN3l2M0Pj pic.twitter.com/Y65a88spil — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) April 26, 2018

There’s a hearing in the Cohen case Thursday, so we’ll get to see right away how it all goes over with the judge.