Trump Dismisses Fears of Global Trade War: “President Xi and I Will Always Be Friends”

President Donald Trump stands during a business leaders event and is applauded by China's President Xi Jinping inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.
President Donald Trump and his allies tried to calm the waters on Sunday amid increasing concern that a trade war is about to break out between the world’s two largest economies. After a week in which the threats of tariffs on both sides roiled global markets the White House made clear it doesn’t think the effects will be all that dramatic.

“President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade,” Trump wrote on Twitter before suggesting he thinks China will give in to demands and do what he wants. “China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do,” Trump wrote “Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!”

Top White House officials espoused a similar message in the Sunday talk shows, saying the tariff threats are part of a strategy that will ultimately help boost global economic growth. “No president has had the backbone to take it up publicly before,” Larry Kudlow, the new director of the National Economic Council, said on CNN’s State of the Union. “So, I think he is exactly right. And I say to everybody on this, the problem here is China. It is not President Trump. China has been getting away with this for decades.”

Talking on Fox News, Kudlow recognized there were market “jitters” but dismissed concerns by saying that “we’re not going to end up in a trade war.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also dismissed concerns about imminent moves on either side, that could lead to a global battle. “Our expectation is that we don’t think there will be a trade war. Our objective is to continue to have discussions with China,” he said on CBS’ Face the Nation. At the same time though, officials were also careful to not give off the impression that the tariff threats were mere bargaining chips. “We’re listening to the Chinese. We’re willing to work with them,” Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “But we’re clear-eyed about this. We’re moving forward on a measured way with tariffs, with investment restrictions.”

