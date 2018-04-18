Trump Finally Tweets His Thoughts About the Stormy Daniels Saga

The Slatest

Trump Finally Airs His Thoughts on Twitter About the Stormy Daniels Saga

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, speak to the media as they exit a hearing on Monday in New York City.
Donald Trump has mostly let his attorney Michael Cohen do the talking for him in matters related to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has alleged she had an affair with the president a decade ago and is attempting to invalidate a $130,000 hush contract signed before the 2016 election.

Trump’s reticence to comment on the saga, even on Twitter, has been surprising. Apart from one comment in early April, when Trump was asked whether he knew about the payment to Daniels and responded, “No, no, what else,” he has managed to direct the story toward Cohen, who is currently being sued by Daniels for defamation.

Daniels, ever skilled at staying in the spotlight, made news this week when her attorney released a composite sketch of the “thug” she said threatened her and her daughter in 2011, warning her to “leave Trump alone.” (Cohen has denied Trump sent someone to intimidate her).

According to Daniels, that threat compelled her to sign a nondisclosure agreement that kept her from talking about the affair. She is suing Trump to challenge the legitimacy of that agreement.

On Wednesday morning, Trump broke his silence on the matter and responded to the sketch, calling the claim a “total con job.”

One can wonder if the floodgates have finally opened on the alleged Shark Week affair.

