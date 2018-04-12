The Democrats’ Options, Paul Ryan’s Legacy, and a Chair for Pitt

The Angle

The Angle: Extreme Methods Edition

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference following weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Probably not going to do the things David Faris recommends.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Fringe options: David Faris has a new book about some things the Democrats should do, if and when they retake power in Washington, to make sure they keep it. Osita Nwanevu asks Faris about splitting California into several states, restoring voting rights for ex-felons, and other radical tactics that might be necessary to keep our children from experiencing a miserable climate changed old age.

That’s that: Will Saletan admits it—he used to like Paul Ryan. That’s long over, and the politician’s goodbye press conference reminded Saletan why.

Lies, half-truths, and confusions: Will Oremus rounds up five dishonest things Mark Zuckerberg said during his 10 hours of congressional appearances this week.

Won’t fall in line: The Seattle Seahawks have—a source tells Jeremy Stahl—canceled a workout with Colin Kaepernick because the player refuses to promise to stop kneeling.

For fun: Seducing Brad Pitt with a chair.

And what a chair,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

