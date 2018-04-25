The Slatest

Police Have Reportedly Arrested the Suspected Golden State Killer

By

Sketches of the Golden State Killer
FBI

Police in California are expected to announce on Wednesday that they have arrested a man suspected to be the Golden State Killer, a serial killer thought to be responsible for at least 12 deaths and 45 rapes in California in the 1970s and ‘80s.

On early Wednesday morning, Sacramento police arrested 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo on two counts of murder, according to the Sacramento Bee. A law enforcement source confirmed to Fox 40 in Sacramento that DeAngelo has been named as the suspect.

The description of the Golden State Killer, confirmed to be the same man as the East Area Rapist, matches the killer’s FBI profile by height and age, according to the Daily Beast. According to the Bee, DeAngelo has been living in the Sacramento area.

The book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, primarily written by true-crime writer Michelle McNamara, who worked with investigators on the Golden State Killer case but died before she could complete the book, renewed public interest in the case. Comedian Patton Oswalt, who was married to McNamara, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday morning, “Think you got him, Michelle.”

The Golden State Killer evaded investigators, but patterns in the crimes linked them all to one man, who was described as a young (at the start of the spree) white man with light hair. He would usually enter his victims’ homes through a window or door while they slept, shine a light into their faces, tie up the couples, and rape the women. He also often called his victims before and after his attacks.

According to the Daily Beast, a “renewed push” by the sheriff’s department and district attorney to look for the serial killer led to the breakthrough.

Molly Olmstead

