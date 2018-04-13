Suburban Detroit Man Arrested for Firing Shotgun at Black 14-Year-Old Who Knocked on Door to Ask for Directions to School

14-year-old Brennan Walker. Screen shot/Fox 2 Detroit

Authorities in Michigan have arrested a 53-year-old man in the northern Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills for firing a shotgun at a 14-year-old black teenager who knocked on his door, a report from a local Fox station says (the shot missed):

“It is just absurd that this happened,” says Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “I feel terrible for the young man; I feel terrible for the mom and the anxiety that they had to go through. We are going to ask for every charge permissible for this guy, who stepped up and fired a shotgun because someone knocked on his door.”

The wife of the man who was arrested apparently believed that 14-year-old Brennan Walker was trying to rob her when he … well … let’s see here … knocked on her door in broad daylight to ask for directions to school:

Walker was trying to walk the bus route to Rochester High School after he woke up late and missed his bus. His mom had taken his phone away, so he didn’t have that with him to get directions. So he knocked on a stranger’s door for help—and almost paid for it with his life. “I got to the house, and I knocked on the lady’s door. Then she started yelling at me and she was like, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ I was trying to explain to her that I was trying to get directions to Rochester High. And she kept yelling at me. Then the guy came downstairs, and he grabbed the gun, I saw it and started to run. And that’s when I heard the gunshot,” he says.

The entire encounter was apparently recorded by the couple’s “smart” security doorbell. Hoisted on their own paranoia!

There are even more brain-boggling details in Fox 2’s thorough report on the incident, which is worth reading in full.