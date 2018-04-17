Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Released a Sketch of the “Thug” Who Allegedly Threatened Her and Here’s Who We Think It Looks Like

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

Above, as you can see, is a privately contracted sketch artist’s drawing of the unidentified man who is alleged to have threatened Stormy Daniels in 2011 regarding her alleged affair with Donald Trump. (Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, through his own attorney [lots of attorneys!], has denied sending anyone to intimidate Daniels.)

Here is a list of everyone the Slate staff and other jokers online have identified as potentially being the infamous “thug” based on this sketch.

• Young Willem Dafoe

• Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan

• Young Arnold Schwarzenegger

• Young Charles Manson

• Retired baseball player Johnny Damon

• 1994 Kato Kaelin

• Jaime Lannister

• Tom Brady

• The infamously bad courtroom sketch of Tom Brady

• Young Harry Hamlin and/or Young Dr. Oz

• Chris Pine’s character in Hell or High Water

Which of these people and fictional characters and actors using a time machine threatened Stormy Daniels??? Only Robert Mueller knows.