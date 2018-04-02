Abortion in Ohio, Forgotten Palestinians, and Steve King and the Parkland Kids

The Angle

The Angle: Coming for Him Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Ohio’s abortion politics, the forgotten Palestinians, and the Parkland kids’ chances of bringing down Steve King.

By

DES MOINES, IA - JANUARY 24: U.S. Representative Steve King (R-IA) speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. The summit is hosting a group of potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates to discuss core conservative principles ahead of the January 2016 Iowa Caucuses. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
This guy is a survivor.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

What are the chances: Of course Steve King was among the politicians willing to belittle and mock the Parkland activists—he’s been saying awful things for decades now. (I still don’t quite believe that cantaloupes quote is real.) Josh Voorhees wonders if the left has any chance of bringing King down this time around.

Ground zero: How did Ohio’s state-level politics swing so far to the right when it comes to abortion? Christina Cauterucci looks into it and finds that the swing state that’s full of pro-choice voters is feeling the effects of gerrymandering.

At last: Isaac Chotiner interviews Dexter Filkins about Filkins’ recent reporting on Saudi Arabia’s Trump fandom: “[T]he Saudi and the Emirati leaders believe that Trump is the guy they’ve been waiting for and was sort of a godsend after Obama, who restrained them from doing many of the things that we’re now seeing play out.”

Feels different: After Israeli forces fired on Palestinian protestors on Friday, killing 18, Josh Keating found that the reaction from the U.N., the country’s left, and other Arab governments was weary, resigned, and ineffective.

For fun: Some April Fools’ from 1912.

Stay for the kicker,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

