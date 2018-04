A Southwest flight en route from New York LaGuardia to Dallas has made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after its cabin depressurized:

BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-flight.



The father of a female passenger said she was partially sucked out of the plane, but then pull backed by other passengers, WCAU reports. pic.twitter.com/bl4xRqPWaQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2018

One “serious injury” has been reported, MSNBC says. Details on what happened are obviously preliminary, but the plane’s left engine appears to be significantly damaged, and one of its windows is broken. Passengers who’ve spoken to the press and posted on social media say a piece of the engine may have fallen off and hit the window.

Developing.