Skyscraper in Azerbaijan Once Meant to be Trump Hotel Catches Fire

The Slatest

Skyscraper in Azerbaijan Once Meant to be Trump Hotel Catches Fires

By

A general view of the building that was once supposed to become a Trump Tower is seen on June 9, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Michael Steele/Getty Images

For the second time this month, a property that has connections to President Donald Trump caught fire. First New York, and now Azerbaijan, where a building that was once meant to be a Trump-branded caught fire on Saturday and took several hours to extinguish. Footage posted on social media showed fire and smoke at the 33-floor building in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The fire appears to have broken out on the top floor of the building and injured at least four people, according to the New York Times, which cites a report by Interfax claiming the blze burned through some 20 stories of the building before it was put out. Road closures due to an ongoing Grand Prix race reportedly made it more difficult to put out the flames.

The building is unfinished and is no longer associated with the U.S. president. The Trump Organization ended its licensing deal for the building one month after Trump was elected president as the firm said it would undo some international projects to avoid conflicts of interest. The New Yorker wrote about the planned hotel that had been under construction since 2008 and called it “Donald Trump’s Worst Deal.”

A fire that broke out at Trump Tower in New York on April 7 killed a 67-year-old resident and injured four firefighters.

