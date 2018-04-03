Sinclair, Devonte Hart, and Silicon Valley’s Speed

Zuck is out of luck. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Out of control: Silicon Valley puts a premium on speed over quality, speed over ethical action, speed over human happiness. That ethos is starting to catch up to it, Will Oremus writes.

No weapon here: Public shaming and boycotts will likely do little to stop Sinclair Broadcasting from putting Trumpist propaganda into the mouths of local news anchors, April Glaser writes.

Saddest story: Devonte Hart and his siblings died a week ago, but they should have been saved years before. Rachelle Hampton mourns the victims of a system that seems to have turned a blind eye to their white mothers’ abuse.

Oof: Let’s just say Laura Miller didn’t really think Leslie Jamison’s addiction memoir transcended the genre.

For fun: For once, I’m on the man’s side.

For once,

Rebecca

P.S. Are you in NYC, D.C., or St. Louis? Come to one of our live shows! Here’s how.