The Angle

The Angle: Bad Dream Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on worrying and not worrying, Trump’s authenticity, and the president’s worst 2019 nightmare.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference April 19, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Pelosi held a news conference to answer questions from members of the media. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Depending on how the midterms go, she could be the architect of Trump’s misery.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bad year: Drew Littman thinks Trump won’t fire Bob Mueller because he’s terrified of his party losing the 2018 midterms, which would leave him exposed to Democratic oversight in the House. Here are at least 10 reasons why his fear is justified.

It’s the environment: Shania Twain is getting it from all sides after saying she likes Trump—a notorious liar!—because he’s no “bullshit.” Yascha Mounk finds her attitude, which flourishes where people don’t trust their government, to be very familiar.

Bad online: We bid farewell to Justin Peters’ YouTube blog with a meditation on a loss: YouTube’s bigger platform, Peters writes, has made dudes doing “fun” dude pranks into jerks.

Someone’s got to do it: Brigid Schulte and Tom Bowman have One Fight: She’s worrying; he’s floating down a (metaphorical) stream in an inner tube, beer in hand.

For fun: You can’t hack a vending machine.

Probably?

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Shania Twain, Vending Machines, and Trump’s 2019

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Republican Ad Accuses Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wanting to Abort the Next Martin Luther King Jr.

Heather Schwedel

Hacking Vending Machines Is Basically Impossible. So Why Is the Internet Still Full of “Codes” Promising Free Snacks?

Molly Olmstead

It’s 2018, and Alabama Still Officially Celebrates Confederate Memorial Day

Isaac Chotiner

Can Macron Flatter Trump Into Giving Him What He Wants?

Fred Kaplan

Trump and North Korea Are Using Very Different Definitions of Denuclearization

Lena Wilson

Sierra Boggess Drops Out of West Side Story Concert After Whitewashing Controversy

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Husband Got a Vasectomy Without Telling Me.

Sam Adams

The Fast and the Furious Franchise Is Moving into Animation

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Tennessee Waffle House Shooting Suspect Has Been Captured

Justin Peters

How YouTube Ruined the Long and Honorable Tradition of Filming Yourself Doing Dumb Stuff

Yascha Mounk

A New Study Explains Why Shania Twain Thinks Trump Is Honest

Most Read

Trump’s 2019 Nightmare

Drew Littman

A New Study Explains Why Shania Twain Thinks Trump Is Honest

Yascha Mounk

Watch Kellyanne Conway Slam CNN Anchor for Asking About Husband’s Tweets

Daniel Politi

In Disobedience, Rachel McAdams Chooses Between Her Husband and Rachel Weisz. It’s a False Choice.

June Thomas

Our One Fight: The Worrywart vs. the Zen Master

Tom Bowman and Brigid Schulte

Sean Hannity, Enemy of “Overpaid” Media Elites, Owns Hundreds of Homes

Molly Olmstead