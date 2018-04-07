At Least Three People Killed After Van Crashes Into Crowd in German City of Muenster

Police block a street near a place where a man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside a popular restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster, Germany on April 7 2018. REUTERS/Staff

A van drove into a crowd in the western German city Muenster on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring 20. Six of the 20 who were injured were in serious condition, according to authorities. The driver, who plunged his van into a crowd outside a popular restaurant, shot himself dead inside the vehicle after the crash, according to police. The driver seems to have targeted people who were enjoying a sunny day at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl restaurant, which is a popular spot with tourists.

The German Interior Ministry has issued a statement, saying that Interior Minister #HorstSeehofer is extremely shocked by the incident in #Münster. “Police are working to establish an explanation,” the ministry said, adding that it was communicating closely with authorities. https://t.co/Usv49gv4J2 — Kate Brady (@kbrady90) April 7, 2018

Reports say German authorities are “assuming” it was an act of terrorism but there was no official confirmation and the identity of the driver remains unknown.

The incident took place a year after a truck attack in Stockholm killed five people. It also immediately evoked memories of what took place in December 2016, when a truck drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin and killed 12 people.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.