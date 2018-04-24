Senate Reportedly Postpones Trump Veterans Affairs Pick’s Confirmation Hearing, Signaling Trouble Ahead

Physician to the President U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson Ronny Jackson, may not make it through the confirmation process after top Republicans and Democrats expressed concerns over Jackson’s oversight of the White House medical staff, the Washington Post reports. Details are scarce so far, but Senators had been sending smoke signals that there’s trouble ahead with the White House physician’s nomination before reportedly postponing the Jackson’s confirmation hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday.

From the Post:

In addition to Jackson’s lack of management experience, the former combat surgeon had come under fire for his glowing appraisal of Trump’s health following his annual physical in January. Jackson said then that the president might live to the age of 200 with a healthier diet. In recent days, fresh concerns arose about Jackson’s management of the White House medical office, said the officials, who declined to provide details.

“The White House is also aware of specific concerns about Jackson’s professional conduct in the Navy that have been taken to Jon Tester in his capacity as ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee,” Axios reported over the weekend.