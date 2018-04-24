The Slatest

Senate Reportedly Postpones Trump Veterans Affairs Pick’s Confirmation Hearing, Signaling Trouble Ahead

By

Physician to the President U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Physician to the President U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson Ronny Jackson, may not make it through the confirmation process after top Republicans and Democrats expressed concerns over Jackson’s oversight of the White House medical staff, the Washington Post reports. Details are scarce so far, but Senators had been sending smoke signals that there’s trouble ahead with the White House physician’s nomination before reportedly postponing the Jackson’s confirmation hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday.

From the Post:

In addition to Jackson’s lack of management experience, the former combat surgeon had come under fire for his glowing appraisal of Trump’s health following his annual physical in January. Jackson said then that the president might live to the age of 200 with a healthier diet. In recent days, fresh concerns arose about Jackson’s management of the White House medical office, said the officials, who declined to provide details.

“The White House is also aware of specific concerns about Jackson’s professional conduct in the Navy that have been taken to Jon Tester in his capacity as ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee,” Axios reported over the weekend.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Senate Reportedly Postpones Trump Veterans Affairs Pick’s Confirmation Hearing, Signaling Trouble Ahead

Elliot Hannon

Court Rules Six-Term Colorado GOP Congressman Off Ballot Because Nominating Signatures Invalid

Rachelle Hampton

In the Face of Ongoing Tainted Romaine Panic, Salad Lunchers at One NYC Spot Kept Calm

Henry Grabar

Hannity’s Real Estate Empire Is Hypocritical. It’s Also the New Normal for Wealthy Investors.

Elliot Hannon

Van Jumps Curb, Speeds Down Busy Toronto Sidewalk Killing At Least 10 People

Dahlia Lithwick

The Equal Rights Amendment Could Be the Perfect Remedy for the #MeToo Era

Osita Nwanevu

Why Kanye’s Rightward Turn Matters

Rebecca Onion

Shania Twain, Vending Machines, and Trump’s 2019

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Republican Ad Accuses Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wanting to Abort the Next Martin Luther King Jr.

Heather Schwedel

Hacking Vending Machines Is Basically Impossible. So Why Is the Internet Still Full of “Codes” Promising Free Snacks?

Molly Olmstead

It’s 2018, and Alabama Still Officially Celebrates Confederate Memorial Day

Isaac Chotiner

Can Macron Flatter Trump Into Giving Him What He Wants?

Most Read

Trump’s 2019 Nightmare

Drew Littman

A New Study Explains Why Shania Twain Thinks Trump Is Honest

Yascha Mounk

In Disobedience, Rachel McAdams Chooses Between Her Husband and Rachel Weisz. It’s a False Choice.

June Thomas

Our One Fight: The Worrywart vs. the Zen Master

Tom Bowman and Brigid Schulte

Watch Kellyanne Conway Slam CNN Anchor for Asking About Husband’s Tweets

Daniel Politi

Sean Hannity, Enemy of “Overpaid” Media Elites, Owns Hundreds of Homes

Molly Olmstead