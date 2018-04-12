Senate Committee Will Consider Bill to Protect Mueller … in Two Weeks. Cool, No Need to Rush It or Anything, Guys

On Wednesday news broke that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has decided he is willing to bring a bill protecting special counsel Robert Mueller from firing to a vote. While it’s not at all certain that the bill will ever become law even if it passes through committee, this was welcome news if only as a sign that at least one Senate Republican has decided to take the ol’ constitutional division of powers seriously.
Well, not too seriously, we’ve now learned:
Cool. Cool cool. It makes sense to do it like this, especially when you see what an urgent issue Judiciary will be considering at its next scheduled hearing, on April 18:
It’s important to have priorities.