Senate Committee Will Consider Bill to Protect Mueller … in Two Weeks. Cool, No Need to Rush It or Anything, Guys

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley at the Capitol on Feb. 14.
On Wednesday news broke that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has decided he is willing to bring a bill protecting special counsel Robert Mueller from firing to a vote. While it’s not at all certain that the bill will ever become law even if it passes through committee, this was welcome news if only as a sign that at least one Senate Republican has decided to take the ol’ constitutional division of powers seriously.

Well, not too seriously, we’ve now learned:

Cool. Cool cool. It makes sense to do it like this, especially when you see what an urgent issue Judiciary will be considering at its next scheduled hearing, on April 18:

Hearing title: Oversight of the U.S. patent and trademark office.

It’s important to have priorities.

