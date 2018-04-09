The Slatest

Tammy Duckworth Becomes First Sitting Senator to Give Birth

By

Tammy Duckworth.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth enters an elevator after a vote at the Capitol on Feb. 12.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Tammy Duckworth became the first sitting U.S. senator to birth a child while in office on Monday, when she gave birth to her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.

Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois who turned 50 in March, was also one of a small number of women to give birth as a member of Congress, as she had her first daughter, Abigail, in 2014, when she was a sitting member of the House of Representatives.

In a statement, Duckworth said that her experience as a working mother has reinforced her positions on issues related to parenthood. “Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and one that affects all parents — men and women alike,” she said in the statement. “As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and my children only make me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.”

Duckworth has set other records during her time in office. She is the first female amputee to serve in Congress, having lost both legs while serving in the army in 2004 as a helicopter pilot in Iraq. She is also the first Asian American woman to represent Illinois.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a bipartisan group of senators, both men and women, threw Duckworth a baby shower in the Capitol in March.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Andrea Hickerson

Local News Organizations That Compete With Sinclair Are Having an Awkward Time Covering It

Rachelle Hampton

Ignoring Politics for Love Is a Beautiful Idea. But It’s Only Available to a Privileged Few.

Lena Wilson

HBO Executive: Big Little Lies Played a Part in the Network’s Increased Gender Parity

Ben Mathis-Lilley

This Is Definitely Today’s Most Unique Story About a Doctor Stealing His Patient’s Blood

Molly Olmstead

Tammy Duckworth Becomes First Sitting Senator to Give Birth

Josh Voorhees

Can Rick Scott Save Republicans By Running Against Washington?

Yascha Mounk

The Re-election of Hungary’s Anti-Semitic, Authoritarian Prime Minister Disproves Everything We Thought We Knew About Democracy

Molly Olmstead

Why Are So Many American Conservatives Worked Up About London’s Knife Murders?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Official Who Once Cut His Ex’s Brake Lines Thinks Parkland May Be FBI-Pedophile Conspiracy

Kira Lussier

How Corporations Convinced Us Personality Tests Are Super Fun

Joshua Keating

However Trump Responds, Things in Syria Are About to Get Worse

Aaron Mak

Here’s How Mark Zuckerberg Will Apologize to Congress This Week

Most Read

Stormy Daniels’ Motion to Depose Trump Is on Stunningly Solid Legal Footing

Jeremy Stahl

Before He Died, My Husband Interviewed Trump for a Golf Magazine. To Process My Grief, I Went Looking for the Tape.

Eva Mantell

Patrick Reed Is Golf’s Oddball Villain. He’s Also a Major Champion.

Jim Newell

Democrats Shouldn’t Give in to White Racism

Jamelle Bouie

Is the Hate-Readable Millennial Publication Odyssey the New Thought Catalog?

Christina Cauterucci

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris