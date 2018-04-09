Tammy Duckworth Becomes First Sitting Senator to Give Birth

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth enters an elevator after a vote at the Capitol on Feb. 12. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Tammy Duckworth became the first sitting U.S. senator to birth a child while in office on Monday, when she gave birth to her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.

Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois who turned 50 in March, was also one of a small number of women to give birth as a member of Congress, as she had her first daughter, Abigail, in 2014, when she was a sitting member of the House of Representatives.

In a statement, Duckworth said that her experience as a working mother has reinforced her positions on issues related to parenthood. “Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and one that affects all parents — men and women alike,” she said in the statement. “As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and my children only make me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.”

Duckworth has set other records during her time in office. She is the first female amputee to serve in Congress, having lost both legs while serving in the army in 2004 as a helicopter pilot in Iraq. She is also the first Asian American woman to represent Illinois.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a bipartisan group of senators, both men and women, threw Duckworth a baby shower in the Capitol in March.