Hannity and Cohen, Trump’s Options, and Wild Wild Country

Ay-yi-yi: So Michael Cohen’s mystery third client, after Trump and the person Ben Mathis-Lilley calls “RNC affair guy,” turned out to be … Sean Hannity. Longtime Fox-watcher Isaac Chotiner processes the news.

His options: Chotiner interviews lawyer Paul Rosenzweig, who argues that Trump’s legal options are narrowing day by day.

They did what: Excitement! We got Alison Green, author of the Ask a Manager advice column, to write for us about workplace issues. Her first installment concerns job interviewers who indulge in truly bizarre behavior—and the interviewees who let them.

“Bad bitch”: Wild Wild Country, the popular Netflix cult documentary, features a woman nobody should idolize. But, as Inkoo Kang writes, liberal viewers seem to love Ma Anand Sheela’s fearless ways—which shows that shameless Trumpish behavior has nonpartisan appeal.

For fun: a good NBA tweeter, a bad video.

