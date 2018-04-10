Scott Pruitt Isn’t Ready for Prime Time

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt leaves after speaking at an event on Nov. 17 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

As one of the most radical and outspoken members of the Trump administration, Scott Pruitt has become a darling of conservatives and a rumored candidate for even higher office. But not every politician with lofty ambitions has the skills to navigate the national spotlight. Rather than tread carefully in his role as administrator of the EPA, Pruitt has indulged himself.

The scrutiny from the press and other watchdogs has revealed a deeper problem for Pruitt: Despite his obvious ambition, he doesn’t have the political range to succeed on the national stage.

In Oklahoma, Pruitt excelled. He served eight years in the state Senate before moving to statewide office as attorney general. He won plaudits from conservative activists for his fierce action against President Barack Obama’s regulatory agenda, suing the administration over the Affordable Care Act, Dodd-Frank, immigration policy, and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan. That record made him a favorite of the energy industry and put him on the radar of national Republicans, which led to his current job in Washington, where he now presides over the same agency he once tried to stymie.

But you need more than ideological drive and a talent for self-promotion to succeed. You need self-discipline and a willingness to do the work. And there, Pruitt falls short. Writing for Politico magazine, Michael Grunwald shows that his vaunted EPA rollback has more bark than bite. “Pruitt has not yet killed or rolled back any significant regulations that were in place when President Donald Trump took office,” Grunwald writes. The truth is that “major federal regulations are extremely difficult and time-consuming to enact, and just as difficult and time-consuming to reverse.” And neither Pruitt nor his team has made the effort to truly undo the policies of the previous administration. To the extent that Pruitt has had an impact, it’s by slow-walking regulations, easing enforcement of environmental protections, and lobbying against further action on climate change. That is, acting through inaction.

Pruitt’s lack of discipline is most apparent in his personal behavior. Much like the president who hired him, he either can’t—or won’t—refrain from graft and petty corruption. By now, Pruitt’s ethical lapses are well-established.

He spent more than $160,000 in first-class and charter flights across the United States as well as luxury accommodations for international travel. He even explored the possibility of leasing a private jet at a cost of nearly $100,000 per month. And while Pruitt cites security concerns to defend his travel choices, when flying on his own dime, he chooses coach. He’s spent nearly $3 million on ’round-the-clock security, with coverage extending to family vacations and sporting events, all at taxpayer expense. He gave large raises to favored aides and claimed ignorance when pressed on the issue, and remains entangled with the fossil fuel industry, dining with coal executives and meeting with automotive lobbyists to discuss attacks on Obama-era emissions standards. During his first six months as EPA administrator, he rented a room from a fossil fuel lobbyist for $50 a night, well below the market rate for hotels or private rentals in Washington, much less the area in question, Capitol Hill. (His EPA later signed off on a pipeline expansion for a firm connected to the lobbyist.)

Pruitt had ethical trouble in Oklahoma, too. Despite making just $38,400 as a state senator, he received nearly $1 million in loans to purchase both a luxury home and a minor league baseball team. The banker in question, Albert Kelly, was later banned from the banking industry. He now advises Pruitt as a senior adviser making a six-figure salary. And in 2011, as attorney general, Pruitt made $70,000 flipping real estate in an unusual deal involving a dummy corporation set up by a major campaign contributor.

The difference between now and then is that, in Oklahoma, Pruitt faced relatively little scrutiny. Now, he’s under major scrutiny, and that scrutiny has brought additional revelations about his behavior. Pruitt’s plight is reminiscent of the investigation into the travel expenses of Tom Price—then secretary of health and human services—that led to his resignation.

Price, like Pruitt, had racked up huge amounts in travel expenses for first-class and chartered flights. And Price, like Pruitt, had become the subject of intense media attention. Price was eventually pushed out, and some Republicans have voiced similar concerns about Pruitt’s conduct. “This daily drip of accusations of excessive spending and ethical violations serve to further distract the agency from accomplishing its very important mission,” said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine on Sunday. President Trump has defended Pruitt, saying the EPA administrator is “doing a great job.”

But Pruitt’s fate at the EPA has less to do with policy—his deputy is just as solicitous of fossil fuel interests as he is—and more to do with his future as a politician. It’s clear now that Pruitt just isn’t ready for prime time. He should hope that Trump keeps him in his current position, because, in all likelihood, it’ll be the best job he ever has.