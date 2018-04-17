Parents of Sandy Hook Victims Sue InfoWars Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones for Defamation

The Slatest

Parents of Sandy Hook Victims Sue Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones for Defamation

By

Neil Heslin wipes tears as he holds a photo of his son, Jesse Lewis, at a Senate hearing
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Jesse Lewis, wipes tears as he testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on February 27, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Three parents of Sandy Hook Elementary School children who were killed in the 2012 school shooting are suing InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has repeatedly claimed that the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting that killed 20 first-graders was a hoax.

The three parents, who filed a defamation suit against Jones on Tuesday, are the first Newtown parents to sue Jones. Jones has long asserted, citing misleading and false evidence, that the shooting was staged by opponents of gun rights.

Two of the parents, Leonard Pozner and his former wife, Veronique De La Rosa, had a 6-year old son named Noah. In April 2017, Jones aired a segment on his radio show called “Sandy Hook Vampires Exposed” in which he used a common video distortion to argue that an interview of De La Rosa after the shooting was staged in a studio, according to the New York Times.

In the second instance, Neil Heslin, parent of 6-year-old Jesse, was interviewed on NBC in June for a segment that also profiled Jones. On the show, he told Megyn Kelly, “I held my son with a bullet hole through his head.” The next week, an employee of Infowars asserted in a video that Heslin was lying because the medical examiner had said he showed photos of the children’s bodies for parents to identify them. “Will there be a clarification from Heslin or Megyn Kelly?” the employee said, according to the Times. “I wouldn’t hold your breath.” A month later, Jones replayed the video on the show, saying, “The stuff I found was they never let them see their bodies.”

Jones has received more pushback than normal recently, as he has gone on the offensive against Parkland student shooting survivors. His YouTube channel received a strike from the platform in February after posting a video suggesting David Hogg and other Parkland students were crisis actors (YouTube removed the video). The site then got a second strike later that month for another video about the Parkland shooting; if it receives one more in the next few weeks, the channel will be banned from YouTube, cutting InfoWars off from more than 2 million subscribers.

The parents are being represented by the same attorney who filed a suit against Jones earlier this month for a Massachusetts man whom Jones incorrectly identified as the gunman in the Parkland shooting. The parents filed their suit in Austin, Texas, where Jones lives, and they are seeking at least $1 million.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Parents of Sandy Hook Victims Sue InfoWars Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones for Defamation

Lena Wilson

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird May Have Its First Production in a Federal Courtroom

Aaron Mak

How Many Wireless Emergency Alerts Are Too Many?

Jed Shugerman

New York Should Amend Its Double Jeopardy Law to Make Sure Trump Can’t Bail Out Michael Cohen

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Released a Sketch of the “Thug” Who Allegedly Threatened Her and Here’s Who We Think It Looks Like

Lena Wilson

The Daily Show is Revamping 911 After the Philadelphia Starbucks Arrest

Molly Olmstead

Teachers in Colorado Protest for Better Pay as Oklahoma Teachers Head Home Victorious

Elizabeth Shackney

The Right Tax Refund Can Alter These Low-Income Families’ Financial Futures

Lena Wilson

Blockers Didn’t Market Its Coming-Out Story. Here’s Why That Matters.

Molly Olmstead

Police Repeatedly Punched Black Harvard Student During Arrest for Indecent Exposure

Rachel Withers

The EU Is Trying to Decide Whether to Grant Robots Personhood

Jillian Bauer-Reese

There’s a New 12-Step Group: Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous

Most Read

Monday’s Michael Cohen Hearing Went As Well As His Lawyers Could’ve Hoped (Not Very Well)

Henry Grabar

How Fox News Reacted on Air After Sean Hannity Was Revealed as Michael Cohen’s Mystery Client

Paroma Soni

How the Weird Power Dynamics of Job Interviews Can Brainwash You Into Putting Up With Bad Behavior

Alison Green

Oh My God, Michael Cohen’s Secret Third Client Is … Sean Hannity!

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Sean Hannity Is Michael Cohen’s Secret Third Client. Why That Matters.

Isaac Chotiner

The Most Newsworthy Part of ABC’s Comey Interview Was an Unaired Detail About His Infamous Hillary Email Letter

Ben Mathis-Lilley