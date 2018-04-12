Heads Up, Everyone: Sixty-Seven Tons of Frozen Salisbury Steak Have Been Recalled Because of “Bone Contamination”

This is just a heck of a headline, which has been published on several local news sites but appears to have originated with WKYC in Cleveland:

Bone contamination! Indeed, the official USDA notice says that Conagra is recalling “approximately 135,159 pounds” of Banquet-brand Salisbury steak “products”—it’s a product and not a steak because it includes both poultry and pork in addition to beef, which sounds very natural and delicious—due to the potential presence of “extraneous materials, specifically bone.”

Here are some of the user reviews of Family Size Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy on Banquet’s website:

• “I don’t ever remember these tasting so gross.”

• “The amount of bones in every piece we considered disgusting.”

• “We were sadly disappointed that the Salisbury steaks were not edible because of the bones.”

• “Me and my wife couldn’t make it through a single steak because of the amount of bones.”

The last review was titled “Filled with bone.” A different review is titled “Beware of Bones.” Our country is weird and disgusting.